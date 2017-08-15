News By Tag
Boulder Pass Now Preselling – Welcome Home Center Opens August 26
"We're bringing some of our most popular floorplans to Boulder Pass and combining them with great Everything's Included® features that come at no additional cost," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "This community enjoys a great location in the Dove Mountain masterplan, which provides access to trails, parks and plenty of ways to enjoy Marana's beautiful desert scenery."
Boulder Pass will offer homeshoppers three unique floorplans to choose from, including Lennar's popular multigenerational floorplan, The Home Within A Home®. Popular among extended families who live together, the layout has a private suite with its own separate entrance, living area, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. The layout allows for the ultimate combination of privacy and togetherness, making it a popular space for grandparents, in-laws, live-in caretakers or adult children after finishing college.
Additionally, the Aurora and Whitney plans are offered here. The Aurora plan provides three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-bay garage with up to 2,856 square feet of living space. The Whitney plan offers two three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-bay garage atop approximately 2,203 square feet.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value through a high level of standard features and upgrades along with a seamless buying process. Features include items such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, energy-efficient items and more. Lennar's unique process also offers competitive pricing without the burden of bidding wars.
Boulder Pass at Dove Mountain offers residents great amenities within close reach of the new homes. The community enjoys meandering trails throughout that lead into Tortolita Mountain Park, along with 4 golf courses within less than a mile of Boulder Pass. It's the perfect community for those who enjoy a life full of outdoor recreation.
Boulder Pass is located at 6785 W. Red Hawk Place in the town of Marana. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
