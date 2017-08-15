 
Payment Solutions Means Better Tools For Your Business

Prospay Inc. The blooming Merchant Services Company Of South Florida
 
 
Prospay-Payment-Solutions-Miami
MIAMI - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Prospay offers credit card processing to merchants of all sizes.

Prospay offers a comprehensive line of payment processing solutions for your business such as credit card, debit card, contactless payments, wireless payment and check acceptance through TeleCheck®. The
Prospaymanagement team has more than 17 years of experience in the Payment Processing Industry.

We service all types of businesses including: retail, restaurant, service delivery, wireless, mail-order, telephone-order, Internet and many more. We also provide ATM cash dispenser programs to help you increase your revenue.
Offering you payment processing, merchant services, the industry's best solutions, and competitive rates with best products and services. Our mission is to provide the best service in the credit card processing industry.
Prospay maintains one of the highest merchant approval rates in the industry. We generally approve our merchant accounts in two days or less.

ProsPay Inc.
6355 NW 36 St Suite # 202
Miami, FL 33166
(800) 201-0091
info@prospay.net
www.prospay.net

