August 2017





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Rangers Pitcher Jake Diekman Launches Gut It Out Foundation, Releases T-Shirt

Diekman and fiancée Amanda Soltero create nonprofit organization and release t-shirt with Athletes Brand as relief pitcher nears return following surgeries to treat ulcerative colitis
 
 
GIO Foundation black
GIO Foundation black
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jake Diekman has continued his partnership with Athletes Brand by releasing a limited-edition "Gut It Out" tshirt to benefit the Gut It Out Foundation, which he and fiancée Amanda Soltero announced last week. Though nearing a return to the mound, Diekman has yet to pitch during a Major League game this season, having undergone a three-step surgery process beginning in January to treat his ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

"I opened up about living with ulcerative colitis over two years ago and I never imagined the impact that it would have on my life," said Jake Diekman. in a statement released by his agency, Beverly Hills Sports Council (BHSC), who will manage the Foundation. "I've learned how powerful it is to bring people together, online and in person, to talk about the good and the bad of IBD. I will continue to do that through the Foundation and I know it can be a catalyst for solutions and improvements to the community."

The Foundation's mission is to connect patients and caregivers through education and inspiration in order to strengthen relationships and resources within the IBD community. Educational, research and pediatric initiatives will be among the areas of focus for the Foundation. Previous t-shirt partnerships with Athletes Brand have helped Diekman raise over $18,000 to help find a cure for IBD.

The new, American-themed t-shirt can be purchased from AthletesBrand.com beginning today, Monday, August 21, and will only be available until Monday, September 4. Proceeds from shirt sales will benefit the newly formed Gut It Out Foundation. Co-designed by Diekman, the shirt features his signature "Gut It Out" mantra, which urges others to tackle anything they encounter in life with all they have. The tri-blend shirt will be available in Men's, Women's, and Youth options. Athletes Brand hopes to put the Foundation's work in front of 20 million during the two-week awareness campaign. For more information about Diekman's campaign, visit http://AthletesBrand.com.

###

About Jake Diekman

Jake Diekman is a left-handed pitcher for the Texas Rangers, who most recently played an important role as a relief pitcher during the Rangers' 2016 postseason run. In 2014, Jake became just the third reliever in Philadelphia Phillies' history to strike out 100 batters in a season. He is from Wymore, Nebraska and was selected by the Phillies in the 2007 MLB Draft. He is active on Twitter (@JakeDiekman), Instagram (@JakeDiekman41) and Facebook (@OfficialJakeDiekman).


About Athletes Brand

Athletes Brand is an athlete-run fashion brand that crafts clothing for athletes' everyday needs away from their sport. Its mission is to help athletes use their power of influence to make a difference in the world through sports, fashion, art, and philanthropy. Visit http://AthletesBrand.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (@AthletesBrand).


About Gut It Out Foundation

Gut It Out Foundation, Inc. ("Gut It Out") is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players' Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust recognized by the IRS with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3). Contributions to Gut It Out are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. The Gut It Out Foundation was founded by Jake Diekman and his fiancée, Amanda Soltero in August 2017. Its mission is to connect patients and caregivers through education and inspiration in order to strengthen relationships and resources in the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) community. The day-today operations of the Foundation will be managed by Beverly Hills Sports Council (BHSC). For more information, please visit www.gutitoutfoundation.org or connect on Facebook (@gutitoutfoundation) and Instagram (@gutitout).
