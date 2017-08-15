News By Tag
Anita Stewart, RN contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Energy healer and intuitive counselor shares her story of overcoming fear
In a thought-provoking story titled, "Frozen in Fear" Anita tells the story of how a deep inner journey changed her life forever.
Anita says, "In facing fear, we need to know that our infinite potential exists on the other side of our comfort zones and if we want to actualize our highest potential we need to break through it. We need to condition ourselves to get excited about the challenges in our lives and instead of avoiding fear and pain we need to run straight at them screaming boldly, "BRING IT ON." It has been shown that when people feel anxious, they are thinking about all the things that could go wrong. When they get excited, they are thinking about all the things that could go well."
Anita Stewart, RN graduated from nursing school in 1978. In 1981, she experienced critical injuries from a horse accident. During the recuperative period following the event, she was awakened to her God-given gifts of Energy healing and intuitive counseling. She has a private practice in Bend, OR. called "Bridges of the Heart" where she sees private clients. She also does phone readings/healings. Her passion is to bridge energy medicine with mainstream medicine. Retiring from hospital nursing in 2016 has allowed her to focus exclusively on her practice, writing, teaching classes and community service. A co-author in "Life Sparks" granted her the title of best selling author. Taking leisure in the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest, she and her fiance, Brian, love playing Pickleball, kayaking, camping, hiking, and exploring new areas. She is available for private sessions and can be reached through her website: http://bridgesoftheheart.com
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
