 
News By Tag
* Led Lighting
* Led Lighting for Sports
* Commercial Led Lighting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bromley
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

New LED lighting slims down energy bills at Bromley Leisure Centre

LED specialist Earlsmann has recently been working with NCS Technology to upgrade lighting at Bromley Pavilion Leisure Centre, improving light levels throughout and reducing ongoing energy and maintenance costs by up to 75%.
 
 
Spin Studio
Spin Studio
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Led Lighting
Led Lighting for Sports
Commercial Led Lighting

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Bromley - Kent - England

BROMLEY, England - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- LED lighting is the best choice for sports and leisure facilities – bright, clear light is essential to create a safe, welcoming and energising environment.

Tailoring LED lighting solutions to fit unique needs

Bromley Pavilion is run by MyTime Active, which manages leisure and health centre facilities on behalf of the local authority. Earlsmann, NCS and MyTime Active met to discuss the requirements and to plan works to minimise disruption (eg by working overnight). The leisure centre required new lighting throughout – from dance studios to staff offices. Earlsmann undertook Relux modelling to select the right lighting for each situation.

LED lighting creates 'fit for the future' leisure facilities

The LED makeover began at the building entrance; downlights were replaced with modern LED equivalents to create a bright and welcoming reception area. In the offices, LED panels replaced the old fluorescent 600x600 fittings - providing clear visibility and screen viewing comfort. All corridors had new LED downlights fitted, enabling safe movement. New LED panels and downlights in the bar and cafe give a clean, fresh feel. Throughout the centre, Earlsmann and NCS replaced emergency fittings with compact emergency LED downlights.

Bespoke LED fittings reduce remedial work and ongoing maintenance

For the main gym, Earlsmann supplied surface-mount LED panels and custom-designed LED fittings to replace old CAT2 lighting. Stairwells had new bespoke gear trays fitted to existing luminaires. For the new LED downlights in the changing rooms, Earlsmann designed and manufactured a bespoke spacer/adaptor to fit the existing cut-out in the metal panel-type ceiling tiles. All these adaptations removed the need for costly, disruptive remedial work.

In the children's soft play areas, fluorescent fittings were replaced with LED equivalents alongside modern LED high bays. NCS and Earlsmann worked together to redesign the emergency system in this area, making it more accessible for battery replacement and general maintenance.

Movement sensors and LED dimming capability enhance spaces

The new stairwell gear trays provided sensor-controlled dimmer capability, reducing light levels when not activated while keeping them partially lit for safety. In several dance and spinning studios, new dimmable panels allow instructors to enhance classes with 'mood' lighting - from bright and invigorating to dim and calming.

Seamless service from Earlsmann and NCS – the LED experts

Working together with NCS Technology, Earlsmann provided the client with a complete 'one stop shop' solution for all areas of Bromley Pavilion – delivering the LED upgrade project on time and to budget. Earlsmann drew on its knowledge of lighting guidelines from Sport England and the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers to provide a solution tailored to the specific needs of a busy leisure centre.

Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions

Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application.

Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/ call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.

Contact
Simon Thornton
08456 434 740
***@earlsmann.co.uk
End
Source:Earlsmann Lighting
Email:***@earlsmann.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Led Lighting, Led Lighting for Sports, Commercial Led Lighting
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Bromley - Kent - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Earlsmann Lighting Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share