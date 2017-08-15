News By Tag
Premier Housewares Launch New Website Featuring Faster Checkout
The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching by colour. The search feature is considerably improved, meaning customers can filter though the over 8,000 products available on Premier Housewares' new website quickly and easily.
Premier Housewares' new image driven navigation puts images at the heart of the buying experience, with each product having a variety of images, ensuring the customer can see what they are buying, and be confident in their purchase.
The new compare feature allows products to be selected for comparison, where customers can contrast differences in price, size, range and cart quantity of products, and check that the products meet their needs and requirements.
Customers are also able to enable one-click payment, making for a much faster shopping experience, and the wishlist feature allows customers to save products to their account and buy them at a later date.
Premier Housewares' new website launches now at www.premierhousewares.com, where new and existing customers can enjoy our wide selection of products and ranges, with something sure to suit their needs.
Premier Housewares is part of a family run group of companies with over 50 years of trading experience and prides itself as one of the UK's leading suppliers and distributors of housewares and home lifestyle products to the retail trade. First established in 1988, Premier Housewares has grown to become a market leader in its industry, based in a head office on the banks of the River Clyde close to the heart of Glasgow, Scotland. With an extensive product portfolio that covers kitchenware, tabletop and bathroom accessories, as well as soft furnishings, decorative accessories, lighting and occasional furniture.
