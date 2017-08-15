News By Tag
Introduction to Business Valuation, Income Approach Course
BV202 was designed to build upon the learning outcomes achieved in BV201 by adding the income approach to the student's skill set/ toolbox. This course places heavy emphasis on the three key variables of a valuation (regardless of whether the valuation is concerning fair value for financial reporting, fair market value for litigation or tax-related valuations):
• Benefit Streams;
• Risks (i.e., discount rate); and
• Growth
Students will be provided with the core concepts necessary for them to immediately apply the income approach without regard to the specific standard of value or purpose for the valuation.
To register or for more information visit ASA Online
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
