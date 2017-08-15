 
News By Tag
* Appraisers
* Asa
* American Society Of Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Introduction to Business Valuation, Income Approach Course

 
RESTON, Va. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Introduction to Business Valuation, Income Approach course (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=470) being held on Wednesday, October 4-Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

BV202 was designed to build upon the learning outcomes achieved in BV201 by adding the income approach to the student's skill set/ toolbox. This course places heavy emphasis on the three key variables of a valuation (regardless of whether the valuation is concerning fair value for financial reporting, fair market value for litigation or tax-related valuations):

•    Benefit Streams;
•    Risks (i.e., discount rate); and
•    Growth

Students will be provided with the core concepts necessary for them to immediately apply the income approach without regard to the specific standard of value or purpose for the valuation.

To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3734) or call (800) 272-8258.

American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers, Asa, American Society Of Appraisers
Industry:Education
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share