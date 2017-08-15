News By Tag
Carmen Sanchez Books 'On Your Feet!' - The Musical
Carmen Sanchez of The Voice Kids is headed to New York City!
On the heels of her fan favorite journey to the top 3 on The Voice Kids, Carmen is now headed to Broadway. Carmen's first professional appearance was during the last season of The Voice Kids as a member of Daddy Yankee's team.
Carmen comes from a Cuban family that has dedicated themselves to show business. Having a choreographer for a mother and a musician for a father, Carmen has spent most of her life on the stage. In addition to the training she receives from her parents, Carmen takes classical ballet and jazz training in Las Vegas at Nevada School of Dance, while taking private singing lessons with her teacher Marien Aguilera.
Carmen will be playing the shared role of Little Gloria while on a 26 week tour across the United States.
The Jackson Agency would like to send our congratulations to Carmen and her family as she relocates to New York and begins rehearsals for her 26 week tour.
Thank you to Ally Kiley of Telsey + Company, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Karen Berry of TROIKA Entertainment, and finally Gloria & Emilio Estefan for giving Carmen an opportunity to bring Gloria's early life to the stage.
Carmen is represented by The Jackson Agency (818) 538-5305
For tickets please visit: http://onyourfeetmusical.com/
