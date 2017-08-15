 
News By Tag
* Broadway
* Musical
* Tour
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Carmen Sanchez Books 'On Your Feet!' - The Musical

Carmen Sanchez of The Voice Kids is headed to New York City!
 
 
Carmen Sanchez
Carmen Sanchez
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Child singing sensation Carmen Sanchez (The Voice Kids – Latin Markets) has been tapped to play the younger version of Gloria Estefan in 'On Your Feet! – The Musical."

On the heels of her fan favorite journey to the top 3 on The Voice Kids, Carmen is now headed to Broadway. Carmen's first professional appearance was during the last season of The Voice Kids as a member of Daddy Yankee's team.

Carmen comes from a Cuban family that has dedicated themselves to show business. Having a choreographer for a mother and a musician for a father, Carmen has spent most of her life on the stage. In addition to the training she receives from her parents, Carmen takes classical ballet and jazz training in Las Vegas at Nevada School of Dance, while taking private singing lessons with her teacher Marien Aguilera.

Carmen will be playing the shared role of Little Gloria while on a 26 week tour across the United States.
The Jackson Agency would like to send our congratulations to Carmen and her family as she relocates to New York and begins rehearsals for her 26 week tour.

Thank you to Ally Kiley of Telsey + Company, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Karen Berry of TROIKA Entertainment, and finally Gloria & Emilio Estefan for giving Carmen an opportunity to bring Gloria's early life to the stage.

Carmen is represented by The Jackson Agency (818) 538-5305

For tickets please visit: http://onyourfeetmusical.com/tour/
End
Source:
Email:***@thejacksonagency.com Email Verified
Phone:818-538-5305
Tags:Broadway, Musical, Tour
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jackson Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share