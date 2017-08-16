 
Free Wrist Wrap with Wrist Support Brace Purchase

Receive a free wrist compression wrap with your purchase of a wrist brace.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River launched their new wrist support brace in July. Now, you will receive a free compression wrist wrap with the purchase of their wrist brace.

"We are very happy to give this free bonus wrist wrap with our wrist splint. When you suffer an injury, sometimes you can feel it after excessive use, even after it heals. Our compression wrap gives that extra bit of wrist stability that you may need once your wrist has fully healed." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.

Each wrist brace features three metal splints to help keep your wrist in its ergonomically correct position. The lightweight wrist support has three adjustable velcro straps to help you get the snug fit you desire. The compression wrap is one size fits all can be used as a light stabilizer tool after your wrist fully heals, or to aid in preventing wrist injury.

These wrist support splints have been selling quickly. Purchase your wrist brace to receive your free compression wrist wrap while supplies last https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Wrist-Support-Brace-COM....

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Free, Wrist Brace, Wrist Splint
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Products
