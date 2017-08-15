News By Tag
Text My Main Number Shared How Google Local Business Texting Feature
The latest feature added by Google in their local business listing and how it can be used in combination with landline texting by businesses to take full advantage.
"Google doesn't need any formal introduction. It has an added texting feature in local listing if you follow the recent news. According to this, users can text to a business or store when they find a listing in the local search. This is a clear evidence that even Google realizes that texting is a next big mode of communication. Millennial loves texting and so many others, too. The reason behind this is texting is a non-interruptive yet attention grabbing mode of communication."
Furthermore, she shared, "To take benefit of this new Google business feature businesses have two options.
1. Add a mobile number as the mobile numbers are text enabled by default
2. Text enables their landline number.
A business owner can understand, text enabling a business landline number is a good idea as that will ensure to have a single point of contact. Also, it is more professional and credible to have a main line number instead of a mobile number. This would make communication easier as well as give the benefits of texting and calling on a single number."
This is to be noted that Google has announced earlier about this feature and have added it in their Google Local Business Listing service. This allows businesses to receive text messages from the people who find their business in local Google search. This is a two way process and for that the businesses need to validate their number with SMS verification. Google takes all steps to ensure only authenticated businesses who successfully finish this texting verification process can utilize this feature.
"We help our customers with this verification process of Google. We have a tie up with a Digital Marketing Agency who will be assisting our customers with the step and if they provide credential, we will complete this verification process for them as well. We would love to help our customers taking full benefit of this amazing feature added by Google and landline texting.", shared director of Text My Main Number.
In concluding notes she added, "The landline texting not only enables customers to receive SMS to Landline, but they can respond back, too. Also, it has many features such as automated texting, message scheduling, picture messaging, which will benefit the businesses.'
To get more details of landline texting and Text My Main Number, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
