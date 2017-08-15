 
Children's Home Network to Reach More At-Risk Children Thanks to Suncoast Credit Union Foundation

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Children's Home Network has recently been awarded a generous funding gift from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to extend educational development to Tampa Bay children victimized by abuse, neglect and abandonment.

The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is a leader in our community for educational advocacy, with its initiatives supporting the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the communities it serves. Their mission closely aligns to that of the Children's Home Network, a local 501 (C)(3) focused on improving lives and changing life stories and has led to a longstanding partnership over the years, positively impacting children and families who need it most.

The donated funds will be used as part of the Children's Home Network's academic CARES initiative and SEEDS program. CARES (Campus Activities, Recreation and Educational Services), provides continuous educational services to the at-risk children living in Kids Village residential treatment program. These funds will also prolong SEEDS (Supporting and Empowering Education and Developmental Services), an intervention program that works collaboratively with schools, family members and the community to ensure children are ready for kindergarten and on reading level by third grade.

The efforts of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation's philanthropic work with the Children's Home Network extend beyond fina
ncial gifts, including volunteering and engagement through third-party events. The prosperous collaboration between this financial institute and charitable organization is vital to the academic success of the children in Tampa Bay.

About Suncoast Credit Union Foundation

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the ninth largest in the United States based on membership, and the 12th largest in the United States based on its more than $8.5 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 64 full-service branches and serves more than 720,000 members in the following Florida counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $19 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit: suncoastcreditunion.com, Facebook.com/SuncoastCreditUnion or @SuncoastCU.

About Children's Home Network

The Children's Home Network is a local 501 (C)(3) not-for-profit organization that unlocks the potential of nearly 25,000 at-risk children and families by providing compassionate and effective services that create opportunities for success in the Central Florida region. For more information about the Children's Home Network, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org
