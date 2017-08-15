News By Tag
Upcoming Video Marketing Company Expanding Into Western Canada
Firm now offers a broader array of services designed to help marketing departments increase their return on investment.
Demand for these services are increasing on a much larger scale every month as B2B and B2C companies are looking for highly effective delivery platforms to get their message across to consumers as well as internal employees. More & more firms realize that ease of communication is the key to any successful presentation and professional video services are becoming the best way to ensure this happens.
Company founder Evan Jenkins says the expansion will enable them to access new verticals and provide higher levels of customer service to its clients. He is looking forward to challenges, stories and positive outcomes for new and existing clients.
For further information, please feel free to contact the company directly through their web site.
Jenkins Media Aspen Films
jenkins-media.com
Contact
Evan Jenkins
306-763-3456
***@aspenfilms.ca
