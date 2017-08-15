Upcoming Video Marketing Company Expanding Into Western Canada

Firm now offers a broader array of services designed to help marketing departments increase their return on investment.

Contact

Evan Jenkins

306-763-3456

***@aspenfilms.ca Evan Jenkins306-763-3456

End

-- Jenkins Media Aspen Films, originating in Saskatchewan has now expanded to 11 freelancers throughout Canada. The company specializes in full video production solutions for a variety of organizations. It prides itself on helping firms of all kinds present better stories about themselves while at the same time engaging them deeper within their own target audience.Demand for these services are increasing on a much larger scale every month as B2B and B2C companies are looking for highly effective delivery platforms to get their message across to consumers as well as internal employees. More & more firms realize that ease of communication is the key to any successful presentation and professional video services are becoming the best way to ensure this happens.Company founder Evan Jenkins says the expansion will enable them to access new verticals and provide higher levels of customer service to its clients. He is looking forward to challenges, stories and positive outcomes for new and existing clients.For further information, please feel free to contact the company directly through their web site.Jenkins Media Aspen Films