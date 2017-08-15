Country(s)
Industry News
Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & TLC Car Leasing Options for Drivers
"We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC drivers' needs in New York City," said Grinman. "Our goal is to get drivers on the road as quickly as possible in a vehicle that best suits them. Customers always come first. We offer competitive pricing and the top value available to ride share drivers."
Drivers have complete flexibility when they rent a TLC car and individuals can begin offering ride sharing services immediately if they're properly licensed. All drivers need to begin driving is a valid DMV driver license and a valid TLC driver license. Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing payments include registration, plates and insurance, along with top-notch vehicle maintenance.
At Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing, drivers can select from 2017 and 2018 models ranging from powerful sedans and top luxury SUVs to cost-saving hybrids. TLC cars for rent are equipped with all necessary safety equipment. Specific features and technology is dependent upon the type of vehicle chosen. The company also maintains a limited number of older models.
Uber and Lyft™ have revolutionized the way that people travel throughout the city and created untold job openings as a result. Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing is facilitating self-employment opportunities that allow drivers to rent cars for Uber, while placing more available options on the road for those who need transportation. The company also offers weekly rental specials.
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing offers individuals the opportunity to be the boss as a ride share driver and experience the feel of driving one of the company's luxury vehicles. The company offers competitive rates and multiple TLC rental and TLC leasing options that enable drivers to begin providing ride sharing services immediately to increase their earning potential.
