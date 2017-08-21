News By Tag
Iowa City firm adding 100 firms, named to Inc.'s Fastest Growing List
"This is our first time back on the list since the divestiture of TMone and subsequent rebrand to Mass Markets contemporaneous with the repurchase. This marks the ninth time this team and company, through all the iterations, has earned this formal recognition by Inc. Magazine. We plan on making it a tenth time one day," said Anthony Marlowe, CEO of Mass Markets.
Mass Markets' overall ranking is #2445 of America's 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, ranking in the top half of this year's recipients. For the Business Services & Products industry category, Mass Markets is ranked #13 in the USA and ranked #1 in Iowa. Over the past three years, Mass Markets has grown 146%.
"Mass Markets now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, Box, Grubhub, and dozens of other alumni that have gone onto become household names," said Eric Schurenberg, President, and Editor in Chief of Inc. Media.
Starting this month, August 2017, Mass Markets plans to hire 100 new full-time employees in their Iowa City location, bringing more business to the Johnson County area. These new hires will include front-line employees as well as leadership and support roles to provide service for Mass Markets' latest Fortune 500 client.
"Bringing on the best people that believe in the vision, understand the strategy and work their ass off is the only way we can sustain this growth trajectory. I think a lot of people are going to be surprised at just how big this company and our affiliates will become in the coming year," said Anthony Marlowe, CEO of Mass Markets.
Mass Markets Recognition Highlights from Inc. Magazine:
- #2445 on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, #13 in Iowa
- In the Business Services & Products Industry, #1 in Iowa, #13 in USA
- Recognized for the 9th time, 1st time since repurchase
- Hiring 100 employees in Iowa City, IA facility fall of 2017
- Positions will be front line, leadership, and support roles
About Mass Markets
Mass Markets executes domestic inbound, and outbound contact center services, telesales and omnichannel customer service (phone, text, chat, e-mail, and social).With a team of sales and service experts thriving on performance, Mass Markets is a mid-market Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm with the same technology and capabilities as the "big box aka Global BPO's."Mass Markets operates exclusively in the United States within the most cost-effective, educated and diverse talent pools. After 15 years, Mass Markets has extensive experience representing the most recognizable brands and Fortune 500s, executing high-quality business-to-
https://www.MassMarkets.com
www.inc.com/
Follow Mass Markets on Twitter: @MassMarkets (https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
Mass Markets
18665772461
***@massmarkets.com
