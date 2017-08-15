 
August 2017





Orlando's First Tech Accelerator Program Welcomes Eighth Class of Startups

Starter Studio's Tech Accelerator begins its eighth class and announces its cohort of participants.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Orlando-based non-profit tech accelerator Starter Studio is beginning Class 8 of its program on August 21, 2017, with a crop of eight new startup companies.

Participants will be dedicating their energy towards business model development, customer discovery, and building a Minimum Viable Product. Selected companies will be working full-time at the Canvs co-working space in downtown Orlando for the intensive three-month program.

The eight companies admitted to Class 8 are expected to graduate in November 2017. They will present their businesses to an audience of more than 300 business and government leaders, investors and supporters in a Demo Day at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center on November 7, 2017.

Donna Mackenzie, Executive Director of Starter Studio, says of the latest class, "Class 8 is a testament to the continually growing talent pool and boundary-breaking technology that is homegrown in Orlando. We're excited to continue supporting Orlando's growing technology sector through Starter Studio."

The companies for Starter Studio's eighth class are:

Hopper – Perfecting business-to-business commerce in a post-Amazon world.

Intern Pursuit – Provides an end-to-end process that helps employers identify project gaps and match their needs to intern talent.

Lucerna Studios – Develops personalized Virtual Reality educational experiences to help inspire and engage students.

Mabi – A medical education tool that helps people decide in 30 seconds or less whether they should or should not go to the hospital.

Telledu – A communications platform that helps higher education institutions improve the college experience.

TravelMe.World – Democratizing global opportunity through a digital platform while connecting people with opportunities around the world.

Virtuoso – A highly-interactive and multi-faceted live events streaming solution for use mainly with virtual reality and other platforms.

YakData – A platform uniting web, data and business teams to turn vast data analysis into action.

 About Starter Studio

Starter Studio (http://starterstudio.com/) is a not-for-profit tech accelerator founded by local tech entrepreneur Gregg Pollack. It launched its first class in 2013 with the mission to help startups to "go further and faster" than they would on their own. As of May 2017, Starter Studio has graduated seven classes and 54 companies. Starter Studio is housed within Canvs (http://canvs.org/), a co-working space in downtown Orlando that is home to 250 members and 100 technology and creative services organizations. Starter Studio is supported by the local community including Withum, the University of Central Florida, Canvs, and business partners that generously donate their time, resources and expertise.

