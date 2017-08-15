News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Orlando's First Tech Accelerator Program Welcomes Eighth Class of Startups
Starter Studio's Tech Accelerator begins its eighth class and announces its cohort of participants.
Participants will be dedicating their energy towards business model development, customer discovery, and building a Minimum Viable Product. Selected companies will be working full-time at the Canvs co-working space in downtown Orlando for the intensive three-month program.
The eight companies admitted to Class 8 are expected to graduate in November 2017. They will present their businesses to an audience of more than 300 business and government leaders, investors and supporters in a Demo Day at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center on November 7, 2017.
Donna Mackenzie, Executive Director of Starter Studio, says of the latest class, "Class 8 is a testament to the continually growing talent pool and boundary-breaking technology that is homegrown in Orlando. We're excited to continue supporting Orlando's growing technology sector through Starter Studio."
The companies for Starter Studio's eighth class are:
Hopper – Perfecting business-to-
Intern Pursuit – Provides an end-to-end process that helps employers identify project gaps and match their needs to intern talent.
Lucerna Studios – Develops personalized Virtual Reality educational experiences to help inspire and engage students.
Mabi – A medical education tool that helps people decide in 30 seconds or less whether they should or should not go to the hospital.
Telledu – A communications platform that helps higher education institutions improve the college experience.
TravelMe.World – Democratizing global opportunity through a digital platform while connecting people with opportunities around the world.
Virtuoso – A highly-interactive and multi-faceted live events streaming solution for use mainly with virtual reality and other platforms.
YakData – A platform uniting web, data and business teams to turn vast data analysis into action.
About Starter Studio
Starter Studio (http://starterstudio.com/
Contact
Donna Mackenzie
Executive Director of Starter Studio
***@starterstudio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse