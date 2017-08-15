Lindal Launches New Flipclassic: One-hand Opening – And You Never Lose The Cap

 

HAMBURG, Germany - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- LINDAL Group, a worldwide leader in aerosol packaging, today announced the launch of its new FlipClassic, an insert-less actuator with an integrated cap as a compelling alternative to more costly twist-lock actuators.

FlipClassic is a highly cost efficient and ergonomically appealing design ideal for regional brands and contract fillers in competitive and promising market sectors such as the personal care market.  Its fresh, contemporary, design delights consumers by solving the common problem of lost caps especially in the case of the fast-growing travel pack product sector, where undesired actuation is a concern.

Unlike more costly twist-lock and traditional cap-plus-actuators, FlipClassic is crafted with its cap and actuator securely hinged.  FlipClassic's one-handed operation has become a desired consumer gesture, thanks to the global acceptance of hinged closures on tube-based personal care products such as shampoos.

         FlipClassic is a 35mm diameter actuator fitted on the mounting cup, suitable for a wide range of aluminum cans available on the market.

In addition, a cap-integrated actuator for PET containersis in development.

ABOUT LINDAL GROUP

LINDAL Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of valves, actuators and spray caps used in aerosol products.  The Hamburg, Germany-based company has more than

50 years of experience with innovative dispensing solutions for the cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.

The LINDAL Group is represented by subsidiaries and licensees in more than 15 countries throughout Europe, Asia and The Americas.  The company is renowned for its innovative designs, which deliver optimal functionality and return on investment.  As a result, LINDAL packaging solutions are the choice of the world's most prestigious and trusted brands.

For further information, visit www.lindal.com.

