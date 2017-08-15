 
News By Tag
* Connected Car
* User Experience
* P3 Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aachen
  North Rhine-Westphalia
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


P3 Connected Car Experience Days 2017 in Berlin

This unique event allows users to experience connected car services in current vehicles for direct comparison.
 
 
P3 Connected Car Experience Days 2017
P3 Connected Car Experience Days 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Connected Car
User Experience
P3 Group

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Aachen - North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany

Subject:
Events

AACHEN, Germany - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- From October 24 to 27, the P3 Connected Car Experience Days 2017 will take place in the Classic Remise in Berlin for the first time. The industry event addresses manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry. The focus: Requesters, technicians and decision-makers of the respective organisations are invited to experience the services in connected cars. The event is hosted by the leading international consulting, engineering and testing services company P3, which is a recognized expert in connected mobility.

Participants will experience service highlights in the vehicles – including office and infotainment, navigation, safety and remote control – live and from the user's perspective. The resulting insights will help manufacturers and suppliers to further develop and improve the user experience of their services' portfolio.

Tino Mueller, Head of the P3 Competence Center Connected Mobility, says: "Companies like Apple have demonstrated how to thrill clients. In the automotive industry, it's no longer about the number of special services but rather that those have to work seamlessly. Also, they need to be tailored to the user's needs. We've analyzed this and conducted tests and benchmarks since several years. We recommend how to proceed and build user centric service prototypes."

Ten lead vehicles of Mercedes Benz, Audi, Ford, BMW, Land Rover, Tesla, Opel, Volvo, Porsche and VW are available for the live testing sessions, fully equipped with all connectivity features. In addition, all current peripheral devices like Apple Watch, Amazon Echo Dot or Flic Button will be provided for the testing. P3 experts will accompany the live testing sessions and highlight which of the applied services have received positive customer feedback in particular. Based on the P3 methodology for evaluating the user experience of connected car services, in each service category a winner will be awarded.
From October 24 to 26, 2017, companies can book exclusive slots. The focus of the live testing can be tailored to the OEM's individual requirements. They will receive a handout with the research and testing results as well as the recommended action. A profound comparison of connected services like this is unique in the industry and by far exceeds the testing of single competitor vehicles typically done by OEMs.

On October 27, 2017, there will be an open day, allowing participants to test the vehicles without an appointment. P3 experts will be on site.

Tickets and further information can be obtained directly from P3: Tino Mueller, +49 151 571 33 508, Tino.Mueller@p3-group.com.

About P3
P3 (https://www.p3-group.com) is a leading international consulting, engineering and testing services company with a rapidly growing team of more than 3,000 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today's complex technology challenges. P3 posts a turnover of more than €300 million. Offering a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools to the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and energy industries, P3 adds tangible value that helps clients succeed at every stage, from innovation to implementation.
In the automotive sector, P3 provides consulting regarding digital processes, strategies and new technologies as well as implementing and testing complete electronic systems and digital services. P3 is partnering with globally acting automotive manufacturers in Europe, the USA, Mexico, Australia and Asia.

Contact
CREAM COMMUNICATION | Press Office P3
Bettina Leutner
***@cream-communication.com
End
Source:P3 group GmbH
Email:***@cream-communication.com
Posted By:***@cream-communication.com Email Verified
Tags:Connected Car, User Experience, P3 Group
Industry:Automotive
Location:Aachen - North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share