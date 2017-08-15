News By Tag
P3 Connected Car Experience Days 2017 in Berlin
This unique event allows users to experience connected car services in current vehicles for direct comparison.
Participants will experience service highlights in the vehicles – including office and infotainment, navigation, safety and remote control – live and from the user's perspective. The resulting insights will help manufacturers and suppliers to further develop and improve the user experience of their services' portfolio.
Tino Mueller, Head of the P3 Competence Center Connected Mobility, says: "Companies like Apple have demonstrated how to thrill clients. In the automotive industry, it's no longer about the number of special services but rather that those have to work seamlessly. Also, they need to be tailored to the user's needs. We've analyzed this and conducted tests and benchmarks since several years. We recommend how to proceed and build user centric service prototypes."
Ten lead vehicles of Mercedes Benz, Audi, Ford, BMW, Land Rover, Tesla, Opel, Volvo, Porsche and VW are available for the live testing sessions, fully equipped with all connectivity features. In addition, all current peripheral devices like Apple Watch, Amazon Echo Dot or Flic Button will be provided for the testing. P3 experts will accompany the live testing sessions and highlight which of the applied services have received positive customer feedback in particular. Based on the P3 methodology for evaluating the user experience of connected car services, in each service category a winner will be awarded.
From October 24 to 26, 2017, companies can book exclusive slots. The focus of the live testing can be tailored to the OEM's individual requirements. They will receive a handout with the research and testing results as well as the recommended action. A profound comparison of connected services like this is unique in the industry and by far exceeds the testing of single competitor vehicles typically done by OEMs.
On October 27, 2017, there will be an open day, allowing participants to test the vehicles without an appointment. P3 experts will be on site.
Tickets and further information can be obtained directly from P3: Tino Mueller, +49 151 571 33 508, Tino.Mueller@
About P3
P3 (https://www.p3-
In the automotive sector, P3 provides consulting regarding digital processes, strategies and new technologies as well as implementing and testing complete electronic systems and digital services. P3 is partnering with globally acting automotive manufacturers in Europe, the USA, Mexico, Australia and Asia.
Contact
CREAM COMMUNICATION | Press Office P3
Bettina Leutner
***@cream-communication.com
End
