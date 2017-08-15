 
Industry News





Music Icon / Author, Charles Wright Speaks Out Against Racism & White Supremacist Inspired Violence

Charles Wright is available for media interviews to discuss today's current events and how his recent memoir "UP From Where We've Come" illustrates how America got to this point and how it all affects our civility and cultural discourse.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Charles Wright is available for media interviews to discuss today's current events and how his recent memoir "UP From Where We've Come" illustrates how America got to this point and how it all affects our civility and cultural discourse.

Legendary soul and funk singer-songwriter ("Express Yourself") and author of "UP From Where We've Come" speaks out against President Donald Trump's reluctance to condemn the violent white supremacists of Charlottesville and his not-so-veiled support of that agenda. Trump's press conference today shows his true colors. The art community and specifically the music community needs to be heard NOW AND TAKE A STAND AGAINST THIS OVERT BIGOTRY AND IGNORANCE! "The blatant racism on display in Charlottesville is absolutely disgusting. It's hard to believe that in 2017 we are still plagued by so much race-based hatred".

He continues, "We must be focus and stand united against the hate mongers who want to divide communities. I implore all leaders in the music community including CEO's of record labels and streaming services as well as (and even more so) the talent - in every genre from Hip-Hop to Country - to ban together and speak out virulently and with passion against the Trump administration's embrace of the White Nationalist movement which espouses white supremacist rhetoric and points of view."

" I wrote a song "Comment" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAMAU3HDkkw)  in 1968 to shine a light on the part of this country's history that needs to be repudiated. And that was 40 years ago! I can not stand by and be silent today while our society and culture are being threatened by those who claim to want to "Make America Great Again". I grew up picking cotton in Mississippi and I know first hand what the white supremacist doctrine stands for ... NO MORE !

There is but one side – not "many, many sides" according to our president ... which side of history are you on?

expressyourself.net

Source:Gilmore Marketing Group
Email:***@gmail.com
