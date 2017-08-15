News By Tag
Winter Holiday Bookings Still Available on AdventureSmith's Small Ship Cruises
Some Holiday Cruises May Include Air Transfers and $800 Cabin Discounts
Antarctica
Travelers who want to maximize opportunities for wildlife encounters on land and sea can still book passage on one of three Antarctica programs inclusive of air transfers across Drake Passage. This segment of a cruise normally consumes several days of at-sea-only travel both coming and going. Popular air cruises fly guests over the often-turbulent Drake Passage, turning a two-day crossing into two hours. Following are air cruise departures with space available as of mid August. For more information and specifics on all the various itineraries offered by AdventureSmith Explorations please see Antarctica cruises (https://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
• If booked before Aug. 31, 2017, clients receive a 20 percent discount on a mid-December departure Dec. 15-22 of Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake (https://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
• Antarctica Air Cruise offers three holiday departures still with availability:
• Polar Circle Air Cruise picks up the holiday slack with its Jan. 1-10, 2018, departure for 10 days from $14,495 per person double aboard the 72-guest Ocean Nova.
• There is still ample space on a non-air cruise, the 11-day Antarctic Explorer expedition, an 11-day journey from $5,995 per person double, exclusive of the air cruise benefit. Four ships carrying from 132 to 199 passengers conduct this cruise.
Baja California and Costa Rica
Two very popular, close-to-home small ship cruise destinations as of late summer have good holiday cabin availability to accommodate families and groups. Some programs include special offers. Baja cruises in late December and early January coincide with the beginning of the peak season for viewing gray whales and for snorkeling with sea lions.
• Westward Voyages in the Sea of Cortezhas holiday availability on Dec. 14-22 and Dec. 22-Jan. 2 departures. This is a 12-day adventure from $5,250 per person double aboard the eight-guest yacht Westward.
• Baja's Bounty (https://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Friendly, tropical and easy-to-access, Costa Rica is a holiday destination primed for families. Small ships provide easy, inclusive access to rain and cloud forests, tropical birds and wildlife, active volcanoes, waterfalls and beaches. Whale watching ramps up this time of year, with the season for humpback whales running January through March. Holiday cruise options include $800 off the cabin rate and free round trip from Miami on some trips if booked by Sept. 30, 2017.
• Unveiled Wonders: Costa Rica & the Panama Canal holiday departures are Dec. 15-23 ($800 off cabin rate), Dec. 22-30, Dec. 29-Jan. 6 and Jan. 5-13. This is a nine-day program from $4,395 per person double aboard the 62-guest Safari Voyager.
• Costa Rica & the Panama Canal holiday departures are Dec.16-23, Dec.23-30, Dec. 30-Jan 6 and Jan. 6-13, all with free round-trip airfare from Miami. For eight days from $5,990 per person double guests enjoy the hospitality of the brand-new 100-guest National Geographic Quest.
• Treasures of Costa Rica & the Panama Canal holiday departures are Dec. 30-Jan. 6 and Jan. 6-13 aboard the 34-guest Callisto for eight days from $2,790 per person double.
In addition, numerous Costa Rica lodge-based trips have availability. Please see AdventureSmith's Costa Rica (https://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Galapagos Islands
Although the Galapagos Islands (https://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Cuba
The Cuba by Land & Sea Cruise aboard the 46-guest mega yacht Harmony V comes with the expert team at Lindblad-National Geographic. The 11-day trip is from $9,500 per person double.
Active vacationers might also want to consider a Peru trekking (https://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
For information on all of AdventureSmith's small ship cruises, itineraries, availability and for 2017-2018 reservations, please call 900-728-2875 toll-free or visit http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
About AdventureSmith Explorations - Think Outside the Boat!
Founded in 2003, AdventureSmith Explorations is based in Tahoe City, CA, along the northern shore of Lake Tahoe. A recognized leader in small ship cruising, in 2012 owner Todd Smith joined the ranks of Conde Nast Traveler's prestigious World's Top Travel Specialists List as the leading expert on small ship expeditions.
