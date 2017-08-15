News By Tag
* Solar
* Renewable
* Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Onyx Completes Nine Projects for Ontario-Montclair School District
The carports – located at Oaks Middle, Mariposa Elementary, Vernon Middle, De Anza Middle, Serrano Middle, Wiltsey Middle, Berlyn Elementary, Lehigh Elementary, and Vineyard STEM Schools – total almost two megawatts (2 MWDC). Onyx completed construction six months after the PPA was signed.
Craig Miso, Director, Facilities Planning & Operations for the Ontario-Montclair School District, said, "With the expected energy savings, the Ontario-Montclair School District will be able to allocate more resources toward student curriculum and facilities, providing a better, more sustainable service to the community."
The nine projects are expected to generate 3,204,122 kWh/year. That is equivalent to the CO2 emissions from 2,402,863 pounds of coal burned; or the carbon sequestered by 2,132 acres of U.S. forests in one year. "Partnering with Ontario-Montclair School District to build solar installations that help improve education in the Ontario local community, while reducing global CO2 emissions, is the perfect fit for Onyx's double bottom line strategy" said Onyx CEO, Matthew Rosenblum.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company, backed by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners and Blackstone Capital Partners, that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.
Contact
Benjamin Deixler, Corporate Communications
***@onyxrenewables.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse