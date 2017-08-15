 
"Lose Weight & Feel Great" Now Available on Amazon

This no nonsense book shows people how to get fit, tone up, and feel better about themselves.
 
BABYLON, N.Y. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Billy Hofacker, B.S., CSCS has announced the launch of 'Lose Weight & Feel Great' in Farmingdale and Babylon, NY. This simple clearly written book gives fitness advice to busy people seeking positive change. .

"The reason I wrote this book is to have a resource for people who want to transform themselves once and for all. Over my last two decades as a fitness professional, I've seen way too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold.  Now, my team and I are on a mission to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives.

Unfortunately, even with all the information out there, people are still confused. This book shows people the right strategies to lose weight and feel great. Transformation is much more than just a number on a scale. Get on the right track with this tried and true resource."

Inside this book, readers will discover how to:

• Develop the Proper Mindset for Success
• Set and Achieve Strong Goals
• Stay motivated and Consistent
• Avoid Self-Sabotage
• Overcome Procrastination
• Balance Family AND Fitness
• Develop an Effective Meal Plan
• And Much More

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center, http://www.lifitnessbootcamp.com, exists to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives through fun and progressive fitness and wellness programs, simple nutritional strategies, and a positive mindset.

Contact
Billy Hofacker
Total Body Boot Camp
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
Source:Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
Email:***@lifitnessbootcamp.com Email Verified
Tags:Lose Weight Feel Great
Industry:Health
Location:Babylon - New York - United States
Subject:Products
