Dastardly Plan Foiled - Chicago Father Re-United with Daughter

 
 
Attorneys James Hagler and Austin Vandeveer
Attorneys James Hagler and Austin Vandeveer
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- On what should have been the most joyful period of his life, a dedicated and loving new father watched as his first newborn daughter was taken from him. The mother took his baby for what was supposed to be a short trip to her grandmothers' house. However, after several hours of countless frantic phone calls to the child's mother, this terrified and distraught father feared that this was no ordinary trip but the beginning of a horrific nightmare of losing his little girl forever.

After several days of not knowing the location of his daughter, this desperate dad became aware that an Order of Protection had been taken out against him by his child's mother based on several false and malicious abuse allegations. This devastated dad had almost lost all hope of ever seeing his daughter again when he turned up in the office of Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving for help. Leving assembled his powerful team to fight for this dad and his little girl. Heavy hitters James Hagler and Austin Vandeveer were called into action and immediately had the baseless Order of Protection terminated by the Court.

However, this distraught dad's story took an unexpected turn when Leving attorneys Jim Hagler and Austin Vandeveer discovered that the mother has obtained the Order of Protection to buy herself enough time to abscond with his daughter to Texas to start a life on the run without this loving father. Through meticulous legal maneuvering, the Leving legal team discovered that the mother had forged the father's signature to get his name removed from his daughter's birth certificate and social security card, effectively erasing any paper connection between this father and his little girl.

Despite the intricate and Machiavellian plan by the child's mother, The Leving Team, aided by Texas Law Enforcement (interestingly the officer involved was a victim of child abduction himself as a child), were able to locate the little girl. Vandeveer appeared in court and fought tenaciously for seven hours for this demoralized father until he was successful in obtaining a two-year Order of Protection prohibiting the mother from removing his daughter from Illinois.

This dedicated and loving father has now been reunited with his newborn daughter. Thanks to the tenacity and ingenuity of the Leving legal team, this father will now be able to create happy and joyful memories with his daughter for the future.

This heart felt and emotive victory is another testament to the Leving Team whose unwavering mission is to fight every single day to reunite fathers with their children. For more information on law and fatherhood, follow Leving's victories on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/) @fathersmatter (https://twitter.com/fathersmatter?lang=en) and Facebook.

