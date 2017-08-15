News By Tag
Citizens Insurance President Talks Coverage Caps on The Florida Insurance Roundup
Rate Hearing Wednesday on Citizens' Requested 10% Hike in South Florida
Citizens President and CEO Barry Gilway talks about this carrot-and-stick approach on the latest episode of The Florida Insurance Roundup (http://lisamillerassociates.com/
"We're not going to solve the problems until we get legislative reform on the Assignment of Benefits issue to curb some of this ridiculous litigation that is taking place," Gilway said on the podcast.
Citizens is slated to lose $85 million this year because of the exponential growth in non-weather related water losses, such as leaking pipes, and isn't the only insurance company suffering such losses in Florida. The insurance industry has warned for the past five years about increased use of Assignment of Benefits by contractors who submit inflated claims on all sorts of work and then file lawsuits if insurers deny or underpay the claims.
"The Office of Insurance Regulation and Citizens Insurance have acted where the legislature has so far failed to act, to bring measures of responsibility and accountability to an out of control Assignment of Benefits system that is causing double-digit property insurance rate increases on Floridians,"
OIR also approved Citizens' requested policy changes that will now require contractors to submit damage reports and repair estimates, participate in appraisals by Citizens' adjusters, and answer questions under oath.
Also joining Lisa Miller on the podcast is Cam Fentriss, Legislative Counsel for the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association. She and Gilway found common ground on some key AOB concerns.
"We understand the need for managed repair programs because we know there are abuses out there...so long as they're done in a way that the contractors in the program are determined on an objective basis, we're comfortable with that," said Fentriss.
This Wednesday, Citizens will face some of its policyholders at a public hearing (http://floir.com/
You can listen to The Florida Insurance Roundup "Citizens Managed Repair Program" here: http://lisamillerassociates.com/
