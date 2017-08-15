News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Latest Release of BrightWork Has Arrived
Gorgeously Simple Project Portfolio Management on SharePoint
"At BrightWork, our mission is to deliver a gorgeously simple project management solution based on SharePoint, to make project management success a reality for every organization,"
Key highlights of the new BrightWork release include:
Charting
The latest release introduces a new style of charting, offering a more modern and elegant look and feel. In addition to the improved visualization, the charts are now interactive with hover-over functionality, the ability to highlight particular data sets, turn chart items on and off in the legend. Other enhancements include the ability to highlight segments, zoom and pan, polar and 3D formats, and general readability.
Performance
Several BrightWork reporter web parts now have a distinctive 'working on it' icon as the web part loads or is refreshed. This provides a smoother and more seamless user experience when transitioning to a new page. This change gives users more feedback, so they feel progress and avoid the temptation to click the link again and start all over.
Customers need to pull lots of data from multiple sites and multiple lists, together in a central report quickly especially as their project implementation evolves. This release introduces a new cache, the open Work Cache, to help address this problem. The Work Cache makes it easier to report on multiple projects quickly. The Project Cache, available in previous versions, now supports real-time updating of project data. Also, the addition of new views – All Projects, Open Projects, and My Projects, allows for easier filtering and faster rendering.
Usability
The previous release of BrightWork brought a big update to the "Create Project Process", introducing a more configurable step-by-step wizard. The new release brings additional configuration options adding more polish to a very important feature in BrightWork. The new default settings include a unique URL generated from the project title, Project Manager defaulting to the logged-in user, and automatic template or project loading when selecting a site to base the project upon. These new configuration settings allow for less clicks when creating projects meaning faster project creation.
Training Zone
When it comes to end-user adoption, role based training is paramount. The new option to create a training zone on install (or later) creates a full site collection with training templates, a training area, and a sample area to facilitate testing, training and exploration.
Start a 30-day free trial to try the latest the BrightWork project portfolio management solution for SharePoint right now.
About BrightWork
BrightWork is the most flexible project management solution with best-practice templates and portfolio management dashboards on SharePoint. The BrightWork solution is built around a framework that helps organizations implement collaborative project management. The BrightWork philosophy can be summarized as "Start, Evolve". This approach to project management makes it easy for organizations to get started quickly with project management, delivering immediate visibility and control, with the flexibility to mature their project management practices as the needs of a project or team change. www.brightwork.com
Contact
Geraldine O'Reilly
***@brightwork.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse