Roger B. Kennedy Construction donated $8,525 for "Tools 4 Seminole Schools" supply drive

Orlando, Florida construction management firm participates in annual Seminole County Public School Fundraiser

Roger B. Kennedy Construction

-- SANFORD, Fla. (August 21, 2017) – On August 15, Altamonte Springs-based Roger B. Kennedy Construction donated $8,525 in collected cash contributions plus 10 full boxes and six full backpacks of school supplies for the 2017 "Tools 4 Seminole Schools" supply drive. The annual drive benefits A Gift For Teaching - Seminole, a program of The Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to further enhance the superior performance of students and teachers in Seminole County Public Schools.Sheri Ebersbach, Executive Assistant at Roger B. Kennedy Construction, said "A Gift For Teaching is a critical school supply drive benefiting the students and teachers of Seminole County. Plus, for every dollar raised, A Gift For Teaching can purchase ten dollars of supplies. Organizing a drive is easy, it's fun, and it's a great way to support the students and teachers of Seminole County!""In keeping with the Foundation's mission," stated Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, "we are helping to put school supplies in the hands of students who need them. Accordingly, I wish to thank our many valued clients, subcontractors, vendors and employees who responded so generously to this year's drive."In appreciation of the company's efforts, Becky Miller, Store Facilitator for A Gift For Teaching - Seminole, stated, "Our special thanks go out to Roger B. Kennedy Construction for their outpouring of support for our annual Tools 4 Seminole Schools supply drive!"According to the Foundation's website, more than 49 percent of students in Seminole County ‒ nearly 30,000 ‒ participate in the free and reduced meals program. Of this number, more than 1,500 are homeless. Many parents and guardians struggle to make ends meet, and that often means sending children to school without the supplies they need. A Gift For Teaching - Seminole provides free school and classroom supplies to every Seminole County public school through the Free Store for teachers. Since opening in 2010, the store has hosted more than 14,000 shopping visits and distributed more than $8 million in supplies to Seminole County's students and teachers.For more information about the Tools 4 Seminole Schools supply drive continuing through September 29, or A Gift For Teaching - Seminole, please contact Becky Miller, Store Facilitator, at Becky_Miller@scps.us or (407) 320-7767.The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for 147 years, and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida's largest construction companies and is one of Florida's largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, commercial and healthcare projects including apartments, condominiums, hotels, timeshare resorts, student housing, and more.Roger B. Kennedy Construction is a full-service construction firm in the Central Florida area serving the Southeastern United States with a Florida focus including the areas of Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Services include pre-construction, construction management and sustainability that enables Roger B. Kennedy Construction to offer on time, on budget completion of their projects.Roger B. Kennedy Construction offers unsurpassed pre-construction services including value engineering, estimating, scheduling, logistics, long-term cost analysis, permitting and alternative material options. During construction, their experienced supervision staff directs and monitors all work, enforces the schedule and oversees their Safety and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Plans and monitors their trade contractors. All trade contractors are required to have a specific QA/QC plan for their work and identify accountable personnel responsible to fulfill it. Daily progress reports are kept by staff and trade contractors. All scheduled meetings are attended by their Project Manager and Project Superintendent. It is the personal relationship with all subcontractors and vendors that makes each project a success for Roger B. Kennedy Construction.Hands on participation through the entire construction process and open communication are what sets this Orlando construction firm apart from other construction companies in the Southeast.The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit www.rbkennedy.com.About The FoundationThe Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) direct support organization that raises funds to enhance the performance of students and teachers in Seminole County Public Schools. Since inception in 1986, the Foundation has raised over $33 million from engaged citizens and businesses to ensure that today's students become tomorrow's productive citizens. For more information, call 407.320.0180 or visit www.foundationscps.org.