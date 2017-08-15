News By Tag
April Cornell opens latest store in Asheville NC
The April Cornell story began over 40 years ago. The colorful, feminine and complex style of April Cornell, the artist, has garnered her namesake brand a sizeable niche in the lifestyle marketplace. The brand's success is largely due to April's innate ability to understand the details of women's lives, and to connect on an emotional level with them. April knows that women who enjoy her creations see themselves as independent, original thinkers whose lives are influenced by art and beauty. And beauty is at the heart of everything April designs.
"We control and own every aspect of our products creation" explained Camille. "We design all of the fabrics, to the sourcing of the raw materials, to the printing of our designs on the fabrics, the design of the clothes and the manufacturing. We own a 100% women owned and managed manufacturing facility in Delhi India. Our products are wonderfully made and our quality is exceptional. The ability to hand stitch and deal with beautiful embroidery and lace is part of our design. We're very proud of not only our designs abut also our quality as we control every aspect." The impact that this has on the families in India is extremely positive and one which many companies should duplicate.
When it came to their signage needs, Lori the COO of April Cornell contacted Asheville Signarama. Lori worked with Ed and Arlene, owners of Asheville Signarama. The signs were approved and then the time came to install the signs. "Our location brought challenges to the installation of the sign. They were fantastic, they worked with us to install the signage to the best possible advantage. Coming from New Jersey, this service would not have existed. But the team from Asheville Signarama went above and beyond. They showed us what true customer service is. We cannot recommend Asheville Signarama enough."
With their 9 year, old daughter they moved to the Asheville area in February 2016. Later that year the store opened. "We love exploring Asheville and everything Western North Carolina has to offer."
If you have not visited the store or do not know about April Cornell then take the time to visit and chat with Camille or Cameron. Store hours are 10-6 M-F, and 10-8 F-S (Summer Hours).
About April Cornell
With a keen eye for common values, April Cornell brings vintage to the 21st century, sub-continent color to middle America, the west coast to the east. The result is timeless —and always evolving—design that appeals to women who favor quality, tradition, luxury, detail and value. April Cornell customers share a passion for beautiful things that enhance and complement their lives. For them, shared emotions, passions, and interests are more important than being the same age or being alike. Our customers take comfort in and enjoy nature inspired beauty and have a warm artistic take on life.
For more information please visit https://www.aprilcornell.com
About Asheville Signarama
Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/
