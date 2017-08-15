News By Tag
eSentire Announces Growth Equity Investment from Warburg Pincus
Investment to accelerate growth for leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) firm
CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO and NEW YORK – August 21, 2017 – eSentire, Inc. (https://www.esentire.com/)
eSentire is regarded as the pioneer in managed cybersecurity services that detect and contain advanced threats that have bypassed all other security controls. The Company began operations serving the demanding financial services market and has expanded rapidly to support other sectors including insurance, legal, healthcare, biopharma, engineering, technology, manufacturing and government agencies. eSentire's best-in-class MDR solution leverages purpose-built technology, and highly trained security analysts to detect, investigate and rapidly resolve cyber threats in customers' internal and cloud environments before they become business-impacting events.
"eSentire has established itself as the leading provider of managed detection and response within the competitive cybersecurity market, as evidenced by 26 consecutive quarters of growth," said J.Paul Haynes, CEO of eSentire. "Our leadership team recognized that in order to enhance our leading position, we needed a partner that shared in our vision. I am pleased to say that we could not have found a better partner than Warburg Pincus, whose global reach, access to industry experts and extensive network will serve as a great catalyst for our future growth. We are excited that this investment will allow us to help more organizations mitigate the risks associated with cyberattacks."
"With the ever-increasing complexity around cybersecurity and scarcity of security talent, more companies are seeking comprehensive managed services that proactively detect and respond to cyber threats in real time," said Cary J. Davis, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "eSentire provides the most complete suite of technologies and services in the MDR market and has experienced industry-leading growth and impressive customer satisfaction. We are excited to partner with management to support the Company's continued expansion and help them serve the complex cybersecurity needs of their customers."
Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to eSentire. The transaction is expected to close in September following various approvals.
About eSentire
eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com/
About Warburg Pincus
Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $44 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 140 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 16 private equity funds which have invested more than $60 billion in over 780 companies in more than 40 countries. Warburg Pincus has been an active investor in cybersecurity companies, with investments including CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, and Zimperium, a global leader in mobile threat defense.
The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
