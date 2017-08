eSentire Announces Growth Equity Investment from Warburg Pincus

Investment to accelerate growth for leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) firm

--– eSentire, Inc. (https://www.esentire.com/), ("eSentire" or the "Company") the largest pure-play Managed Detection And Response (MDR) provider (https://www.esentire.com/what-we-do/managed-detection-and-response/), today announced that funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing, have made a significant equity investment into the Company. The investment will be used to accelerate eSentire's growth by expanding its technology services to existing clients and its outreach to more clients in new markets, as well as to provide liquidity to existing shareholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.eSentire is regarded as the pioneer in managed cybersecurity services that detect and contain advanced threats that have bypassed all other security controls. The Company began operations serving the demanding financial services market and has expanded rapidly to support other sectors including insurance, legal, healthcare, biopharma, engineering, technology, manufacturing and government agencies. eSentire's best-in-class MDR solution leverages purpose-built technology, and highly trained security analysts to detect, investigate and rapidly resolve cyber threats in customers' internal and cloud environments before they become business-impacting events."eSentire has established itself as the leading provider of managed detection and response within the competitive cybersecurity market, as evidenced by 26 consecutive quarters of growth," said J.Paul Haynes, CEO of eSentire. "Our leadership team recognized that in order to enhance our leading position, we needed a partner that shared in our vision. I am pleased to say that we could not have found a better partner than Warburg Pincus, whose global reach, access to industry experts and extensive network will serve as a great catalyst for our future growth. We are excited that this investment will allow us to help more organizations mitigate the risks associated with cyberattacks.""With the ever-increasing complexity around cybersecurity and scarcity of security talent, more companies are seeking comprehensive managed services that proactively detect and respond to cyber threats in real time," said Cary J. Davis, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "eSentire provides the most complete suite of technologies and services in the MDR market and has experienced industry-leading growth and impressive customer satisfaction. We are excited to partner with management to support the Company's continued expansion and help them serve the complex cybersecurity needs of their customers."Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to eSentire. The transaction is expected to close in September following various approvals.eSentire® ( http://www.esentire.com/ ) is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider ( https://www.esentire.com/ what-we-do/managed- detection-and... ), keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 security operations center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $5.7 trillion in corporate assets, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. In 2016, eSentire was named Best SME Cybersecurity Solution by SC magazine, and was included on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500list. eSentire was included in Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services – a list of service providers that can support organizations seeking to improve their threat detection and incident response capabilities. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire (http://www.twitter.com/eSentire).Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $44 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 140 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 16 private equity funds which have invested more than $60 billion in over 780 companies in more than 40 countries. Warburg Pincus has been an active investor in cybersecurity companies, with investments including CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, and Zimperium, a global leader in mobile threat defense.The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.Mandy Bachus, 519-651-2200 x5226, mandy.bachus@esentire.comMary Armstrong/Christopher Beattie, 212-878-9201, christopher.beattie@warburgpincus.com