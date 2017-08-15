 
California Community Colleges Technology Center Selects BlackBeltHelp for Help Desk Service

BlackBeltHelp will replace the existing help desk provider and provide help desk support for CCC students and staff using these applications, for 17 hours of each day.
 
 
CLEVELAND - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The California Community Colleges (CCC) Technology Center has selected BlackBeltHelp, to support its objective of receiving high quality centralized help desk services for CCC system-wide software applications. BlackBeltHelp will replace the existing help desk provider and provide help desk support for CCC students and staff using these applications, for 17 hours of each day.

As the current contract with the existing vendor expires in mid-September 2017, the CCC Technology Center issued a completive RFP to secure a contract that provides a purchasing and pricing framework for help desk services as needed to support certain CCC system wide technology solutions. After several levels of scrutiny, evaluation committee selected BlackBeltHelp, over many different vendors, to support almost 80,000 interactions annually.

Support and advice will be accessible for the same inquiries answered by the existing provider, including:

Level 1 support for:

• Technical Issues

• Navigation

• Account

• Log In

• Password Inquiries

• Account Recovery

Supported Applications:

• OpenCCC Student Account

• CCCApply Application for Admission Suite

• CCCAssess Common Assessment for Placement

• Online Education Course Exchange

• System wide Student Services Portal

• And, other related system wide student services applications

About California Community Colleges:

The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation, with 2.1 million students attending 114 colleges. Our colleges provide students with the knowledge and background necessary to compete in today's economy. With a wide range of educational offerings, the colleges provide workforce training, basic courses in English and math, certificate and degree programs and preparation for transfer to four-year institutions.

Learn more about California Community Colleges System.

Why BlackBelthelp 24x7 Technology Help Desk Support

• Higher Education Focus (200+ Higher Education Clients) indicated their familiarity with Higher Education culture and Relationship Management Skills

• Ability to support the entire learning eco system, including Learning Management System and Tech support

• Flexibility to provide call overflow support during fall and spring semester beginning

• Cost Effective Solution – 40% less expensive than any other vendor

• End User Satisfaction – 24x7 support with multi-modality i.e. Call, Email, Chat, Web forms

• Business Continuity – Internal Knowledge base created by BlackBeltHelp aids business continuity and sound training for existing staff

About BlackBeltHelp

BlackBeltHelp is a leading provider of help desk products and services including IT, LMS, Admissions & Enrollments, Financial Aid, Advising, Facilities and Switchboard, supporting Higher Education for past 6 years. With over 200 clients globally, BlackBeltHelp provides wide range of Product and Services to improve help desk administration and end user experience.

For more information contact us at:

Email: info@blackbelthelp.com

Phone: (844) BLKBELT (EXT: 219)

Website: http://www.blackbelthelp.com

Global Headquarters:

600 Superior Avenue East,

Suite 1300 Cleveland,

OH 44114

Joe Wilson
***@blackbelthelp.com
