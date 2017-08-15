 
* Remote agent module
* VICIDial custom module
* VICIdial customization
* Telecom
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
Elisiontec Announced Advanced Remote Agent Feature to Benefit Call Centers

Elisiontec is one of the leaders in Contact center software development and VICIDial. The company has announced advanced 'Remote Agent' feature for contact center software and VICIDial.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an India based VoIP solution provider Company. The company has been in the industry for more than a decade and benefiting its customers with their expertise in VoIP technologies. Recently the spokesperson of the company announced that the company offers an advanced contact center module called Remote Agent. This module can be used with VICIDial: Open source call center solution or Dialshree: Contact center software offered by the Elision Technolab LLP by to its customers as a product.

This advanced contact center solution module allows call center agents to work from any location. These agents don't need access to contact center software or web client to work. All they need is a cell phone or a Smartphone. The agent can work on inbound or outbound calling campaign as well as on a blended campaign. Each call received or made through his phone will be logged by the VICIDial or contact center software in use. This ensures to get a complete call detail report and logs for the working of an agent. Also, the supervisors will have ability to barge-in the conversation. This makes the remote agent concept of call centers true in all senses.

As the Indian call centers have to adhere the rules and regulation of TRAI, Elisiontec further supports calling over PRI lines. It means each call will adhere the rules of TRAI. This keeps a call center secure from any legal concern as well as Indian call centers can support 'Remote Agent' work model for its agents as well.

Here is what the spokesperson of Elisiontec shared with the media, "The remote agent concept is there in the call center industry for long, but it is not supported in a true way. The agents who work from remote location have to log in to the call center software. This creates a barrier as in the agent has to be at a location which can give him access of required infrastructure. Thus, we invented a call center software module which allows agents to work from any location they want to without a need to get logged into the system or access the call center software. Our module will allow an agent to make and receive calls using his mobile phone. This mobile number will be registered with the call center solution. Thus, each call made and received will be logged into the call center software or VICIDial open source contact center solution. The admin and supervisor can track activities of an agent as well."

The stated module can work with both, call center software and contact center software. The company has removed all barriers coming across to any customer support center or call center to support the 'Remote Agent' model. Moreover, it bestowed complete flexibility to the agents with limited internet or system access. The agent can still work in his shift without system or internet access.

To know more about the remote agent module or Contact Center Solution offered by Elisiontec, drop a line to contact@elisiontec.com

Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
