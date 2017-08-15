News By Tag
Todd Swicegood, CEO of SUNUP Insurance Services,names Rob Lopez President of Insurance Services
Rob is a native of the Greater Houston area and attended the University of Houston where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Business. He started his insurance career in 2004 as an Allstate Agency Owner, then in 2006 he went independent, and as Rob likes to say, "I'm never going back!".
Most recently, Rob served as the Executive Director of Sales at Greenway Insurance, where he oversaw the Retail Agency and built one of the fastest growing Independent Agency Networks in the South-Central Region. Prior to that, Rob served as the National Sales Director for Integra Insurance Services, where he led the expansion into 11 new states and the addition of over 100 new agency locations.
CEO at SUNUP, Todd Swicegood said, "We are excited to have Rob as a key member of our executive team. We have a broad vision for SUNUP as it relates to growth and most importantly providing an environment that will allow agents to be successful both personally and professionally. Rob is a dynamic and focused individual which makes him a great addition to SUNUP, especially in these early stages as we continue to build momentum.
"I am proud to be a part of SUNUP," Lopez said. "After meeting Todd and the executive team, I have to say it's refreshing to see a company with clear vision and potential". "I am very impressed with SUNUP's innovative business model that I believe will be both disruptive and highly successful. SUNUP combines the flexibility of the independent agent model, the support of the captive model, and a training system that most franchises would be envious of." Lopez continued, " the insurance buying public want and need a professional insurance agent they trust to handle all of their insurance needs. It's time that agents start delivering on that promise and we will give them the tools they need to get it done."
SUNUP Insurance Services, Inc. is in its second year of operations with outlets in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio and is prepared to expand into 10 other states in 2017. With a focus on coaching, SUNUP operates both a franchisee and master agent model, where the focus is on recruiting and trainer top performers, as well as a Unit Holder franchise of storefront operations. SUNUP is headquartered near Winston Salem, NC in Bermuda Run, NC, and operates a training center at SUNUP University in Liberty Hill, Texas near Austin. - https://sunupinsurance.com
Robert Lougen - Chief Operating Officer
***@sunupinsurance.com
