Scitech Community Action - Charity Donation
The generosity of Scitech and its employees has helped Shooting Star Chase children's hospice to provide vital care services for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families since 2009. @SSChospices @Scitech_Eng
About Scitech
Scitech is an employee-owned multi-disciplinary design, construction and consultancy company with circa 130 employees, and annual revenues of around £20m. Our activities encompass all stages of project delivery and many project execution models, including traditional design consultancy services, design and build contracting, contracting, commissioning and qualification, pharmaceutical validation, construction management and multiple aspects of consultancy.
Scitech is a Chartered Building Company, registered with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) and is ISO 9001 accredited for consultancy, design, engineering and construction. Scitech is Altius registered and CHAS accredited as designer, contractor and principal designer. www.scitech.com @Scitech_Eng
About Shooting Star Chase
Shooting Star Chase is a leading children's hospice charity caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families. Whether lives are measured in days, weeks, months or years, they make every moment count. www.shootingstarchase.org.uk @SSChospices
Contact
Scitech Engineering Ltd
Rachel Slater, Business Development Manager
***@scitech.com
