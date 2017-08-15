School calendar software - Elvis ERP

School calendar software or School scheduling software module in Elvis ERP is an app that minimally provides users with an electronic version of a calendar

-- Elvis School calendar software is an app that minimally provides users with an electronic version of a calendar. Additionally, the calendar software may provide an appointment book, address book, and/or contact list.We can use this as a private hand book in which we can mark and write all the appointments, functions, exam timetables etc. This will help us to plan our year forward with great accuracy.School calendar software is a module under Elvis school management system that allows you to track multiple school schedules. It can remind a student of faculty when the scheduled event in school is about to happen.This will help students and teachers in assignments and projects. A teacher can assign a project to student with this school calendar module.Elvis School calendar software brings administrators, faculty, students, and parents together. Which helps all to know about all important assignments, tasks, and major events.We can make great use of this application if we use it regularly. Using calendaring will help us to remember each and every event, important dates for exams and all. We can plan our studies, extracurricular activities using elvis calendar.Faculty members can inform the students about the important dates or events using School calendar software facility. Calendar provides various facilities like making notes, creating contacts, marking important dates, setting reminders for certain event etc.Elvis calendaring will help the users to notice and remember all the things in an academic year. This will help all the users to achieve their goals.