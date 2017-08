Hawkins Point Partners Again Recognized for Impressive Growth

Named to Inc500 List of America's fastest growing private companies

Contact

Hawkins Point Partners

***@hawkinspointpartners.com Hawkins Point Partners

End

-- Hawkins Point Partners, a technology consulting organization that builds, implements, and integrates enterprise applications and infrastructures, announced today it ranked #388 on Inc5000's list of America's fastest growing private companies.Driven by, Hawkins Point has become a trusted partner for companies of all sizes seeking to maximize the return on their technology investment, fueling 3 year revenue growth of 1,112%. The outstanding growth and trusted client relationships also earned the company placement on The Boston Business Journal's Fast50 and CIOReview's Top 20 Biotech Solution Providers list for 2017."Hawkins Point is on a mission to give businesses the client experience they deserve when it comes to maximizing their investment in enterprise technology,"said Heather Morris Kyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Hawkins Point. She went on to say, "The growth we're recognized for here tells us we've struck a chord and we're excited about the work that is in front of us."Hawkins Point Partners is a strategic technology consultancy that helps its clients realize business solutions through the effective use and implementation of technology.Privately held, Hawkins Point Partners' founding team consists of some of the most trusted and sought after talent in the industry, with a combined 100 years of experience providing consulting services in the New England market.For more information, visit http://hawkinspointpartners.com . You can also follow Hawkins Point Partners on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ Hawkins_Point ), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/HawkinsPointPartners)and LinkedIn.