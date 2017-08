Harvard-Osher Integrative Medicine's Mind-Body Partnership with JACM

The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine

The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine has engaged a partnership with the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco to highlight the best new research in the mushrooming field of mind-body medicine. Most recently (June 2017), the Osher team explored recent mind-body research for veterans. The three selected studies range from a focus on the impact on telomere length, to a group-based clinical intervention, to an app developed to help veterans heal relationships with their partners as they return to their homes.

In each quarterly column, the Osher Center's Director of Research, Research Fellowship Director, and the center's Director of Education work with the Editor-in-Chief to select a theme. The three researchers, all Associate Editors, then each select one study from the literature to abstract and comment upon.

• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Pain (osteoarthritis of the knee; opioids/pathways of pain control; CBT/MBSR and back pain)
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Cancer (psychotropic enhanced treatment; breast cancer survivorship; comparative effectiveness MINDSET trial)
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Children and Youth (migraines in youth; school based program for substance abuse)
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Veterans (telomere expression; group services; electronic app)

Each column is organized around a theme with upcoming topics in areas such as women's health, environment/nature, and social justice.