Harvard-Osher Integrative Medicine's Mind-Body Partnership with JACM
In each quarterly column, the Osher Center's Director of Research Peter Wayne, PhD, Gloria Yeh, MD, MPH, Research Fellowship Director, and Darshan Mehta, MD, MPH, the center's Director of Education work with JACM Editor-in-Chief John Weeks to select a theme. The three researchers, all JACM Associate Editors, then each select one study from the literature to abstract and comment upon. The links below open to the initial set of columns. Each will be available free on the JACM, Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine (http://www.liebertpub.com/
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature (http://online.liebertpub.com/
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Cancer (psychotropic enhanced treatment; breast cancer survivorship;
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Children and Youth (migraines in youth; school based program for substance abuse)
• Minding the Mind-Body Literature: Veterans (telomere expression; group services; electronic app)
"While the burgeoning number of high-quality publications on mind-body research is heartening, it can be somewhat overwhelming,"
Each column is organized around a theme with upcoming topics in areas such as women's health, environment/
"Our goal with JACM is to feature research on the paradigm, practice and policy that advances integrative health," states Weeks (www.johnweeks-
