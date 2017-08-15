News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in U.S
Ascensus Recognized for 65% Revenue Growth from 2013 to 2016
Established in 1982 as the Inc. 500, the Inc. 5000 is now considered a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, and a network of entrepreneurial leaders. Companies are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period.
Ascensus was founded over 35 years ago and has since expanded into new markets within the financial services industry to offer a comprehensive suite of defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plan solutions, benefits education, 529 college savings plan administration, and IRA and health savings account administration. In 2017, Ascensus became the first retirement services provider to enter the state-sponsored retirement plan market after being selected by the states of Oregon and Illinois to help launch and manage their programs. The firm also serves as administrator for multiple states' ABLE investment programs, which allow people with a disability or blindness to save for related expenses without jeopardizing their federal disability benefits.
"As our business continues to expand, we look to deliver the best possible solutions and service experience to our business partners and their clients as they save for life's major events," states Neil Smith, Ascensus' executive vice president of corporate strategy.
In addition to notable organic growth, Ascensus has recently expanded its national footprint and capabilities through a series of strategic acquisitions. In late 2016, the firm announced the acquisitions of Retirement Educators, Inc., National Retirement Services, Inc., and Matthews Benefit Group, Inc. The firm has continued to actively acquire values-based organizations in the retirement plan market, including Kravitz, Inc., Retirement Plan Administrative Service, Ltd., and Benefits of Missouri, Inc.
"Throughout our organization's evolution, Ascensus' mission has remained the same—to help Americans save for the future by connecting them to the right plans," states Bob Guillocheau, Ascensus' chairman and chief executive officer. "We're honored to receive recognition for our continued growth, and we thank our institutional and investment management partners as well as the advisors, third-party administrators, and states that we partner with in servicing their clients and account owners. This accomplishment wouldn't have been possible without their collaboration and business support."
Complete results of the 2017 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at https://www.inc.com/
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $155 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com.
Viewcareeropportunitiesatcareers.ascensus.comoronLinkedIn atlinkedin.com/
Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse