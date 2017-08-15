 
Industry News





Quickdesk Solutions Ltd. (UK) Collaborates With Techrangle Inc. (Canada)

 
 
CROWFORD ST., England - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- We are contented to inform that Quickdesk Solutions and TechRangle have collaborated to provide best of services in all areas possible. We took this initiative for the betterment of every connected being. Quickdesk Solutions endeavors to amplify and escalate digital presence of businesses. Our cream team holds immense experience in Drupal, WordPress, Database technologies, web programming, iOS development, server management, web design, print design, SEO, PPC and copywriting. With an ambition to head trip in the digital world and introduce an extraordinary tinge of exclusivity, both teams collaborated to bring out matchless services.

Director of Quickdesk Solutions, Mr. Andre Fernandez states that welcoming new vision and ideas have always proven wholesome for the company and both companies intend to keep this collaboration viable by seeking productive ways to work together.

Share resources, techniques and risks.

Amplify number of users associated.

Build up precious and continuing partnership.

Boost up ability and opportunities.

Added company improvements.

A Brief Introduction to TechRangle
TechRangle is a platform that emphasizes on innovation. It uses attractive designs and arresting features to bring any business at the top. Founders of TechRangle; Loveleen Dhiman and Riju Vashisht are leading respectively to introduce the world with offbeat creativity and exclusive digital marketing techniques. The chief services offered are website development, online marketing, content writing, branding, web solutions, smart signs and crypto projects.
Source:
Email:***@quickdesksolutions.com
