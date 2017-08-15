News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Celebrates Bring Your Child to Work Day
For the fourth consecutive year, the Chicago-based financial planning firm welcomed children ages two to 12 for a day of education, service and fun.
"This is one of our favorite special events that bring together our personal and professional families," said Nikki Perryman, director of operations. "It's a great opportunity to plant seeds of knowledge in the next generation on the importance of financial planning, show them different careers paths and help instill the value of helping others.".
For some kids, the fun part of the day started with the train ride to the office or elevator ride to the 46th floor of UBS Tower, located in the heart of downtown Chicago. Once gathered in a training room with spectacular views of Chicago's skyline, the program started off with the question: "what do you think your mom or dad does at work all day?" Their curiosity was piqued when a small green pig with the words invest, spend, save and donate was brought out.
"Penny the Pig has become a perennial favorite to help introduce the concept of financial planning to young children," noted Michelle Romano, chief financial officer. "At the same time, we want to share our firm's philanthropic initiative to help kids and their families who are faced with childhood cancer."
With a book in hand, Anna Gilchrist, an associate with the firm, read the children Alex and the Amazing Lemonade Stand, the true story of Alexandra "Alex" Scott and her courageous, inspiring battle against childhood cancer through a lemonade stand. The kids then made lemonade 'to go' kits and helped raise funds for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Of course, no day is complete without fun and an obstacle course, coin treasure hunt and a game of jeopardy followed by a make your own snack bar, which were all hits.
Perryman and Romano, along with Robert Hughes, the firm's Chief Operating Officer worked together to launch the first Bring Your Child to Work Day in 2014. This year's planning committee included: Lindsey Daehnke, Director of Marketing and Communications at the office of John Roland, CLU, CFP® ; Tara O'Dea, Planning Department Supervisor; Nikki Perryman, Director of Operations; Michelle Romano, Chief Financial Officer and Chuck Volpentesta, Financial Advisor.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, (http://www.topworkplaces.com/
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
