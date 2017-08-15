News By Tag
FINRA Award entered involving EDI Financial
The White Law Group announces that EDI Financial has been ordered to pay a total award of $432,515.00 in compensatory damages, plus interest in a FINRA arbitration case, FINRA Case No. 16-01243.
Respondent EDI in its answer denied the allegations made in the Statement of Claim and asserted various affirmative defenses. However during the course of the case, EDI's counsel withdrew and EDI filed its form BDW with FINRA withdrawing its Securities registration.
The hearing was handled by Mike Kennedy of The White Law Group. After considering the pleadings, the testimony and evidence the Panel found in favor of the Claimant.
"We are pleased that this panel ruled in favor of our clients and awarded damages. Sadly though this appears to be yet another example of FINRA's growing problem - unpaid arbitration awards by smaller, uninsured broker-dealers,"
This is the latest in a continued effort by The White Law Group to recover money lost by retail investors in high risk private placements, and non-traded REITs. According to Mr. White, "These types of investments are all extremely high-risk and are only appropriate for sophisticated investors. In my experience, broker-dealers often highlight the income potential of the investments in their sales pitches which makes them appealing to retired investors. Unfortunately, retired investors are the investors who can least afford the investments' risks."
The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida. The firm represents investors in claims against their brokerage firm throughout the country.
For more information on the award, please contact the firm's offices at 888-637-5510.
For more information on The White Law Group and its FINRA arbitration practice, please visit http://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.
The White Law Group
***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
