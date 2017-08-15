 
News By Tag
* EDI Financial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


FINRA Award entered involving EDI Financial

The White Law Group announces that EDI Financial has been ordered to pay a total award of $432,515.00 in compensatory damages, plus interest in a FINRA arbitration case, FINRA Case No. 16-01243.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
EDI Financial

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Claimant asserted the following causes of action: unsuitability; continuing fraud; failure to supervise; violation of common law fraud; breach of fiduciary duty; negligent failure to supervise; and negligence. The case centered around losses Claimant suffered as a result of allegedly unsuitable investments in private placements, Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), and other high-risk alternative investments.

Respondent EDI in its answer denied the allegations made in the Statement of Claim and asserted various affirmative defenses.  However during the course of the case, EDI's counsel withdrew and EDI filed its form BDW with FINRA withdrawing its Securities registration.

The hearing was handled by Mike Kennedy of The White Law Group.  After considering the pleadings, the testimony and evidence the Panel found in favor of the Claimant.

"We are pleased that this panel ruled in favor of our clients and awarded damages.  Sadly though this appears to be yet another example of FINRA's growing problem - unpaid arbitration awards by smaller, uninsured broker-dealers," says D. Daxton White, Esq, managing partner for The White Law Group.

This is the latest in a continued effort by The White Law Group to recover money lost by retail investors in high risk private placements, and non-traded REITs.   According to Mr. White, "These types of investments are all extremely high-risk and are only appropriate for sophisticated investors. In my experience, broker-dealers often highlight the income potential of the investments in their sales pitches which makes them appealing to retired investors.  Unfortunately, retired investors are the investors who can least afford the investments' risks."

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.  The firm represents investors in claims against their brokerage firm throughout the country.

For more information on the award, please contact the firm's offices at 888-637-5510.

For more information on The White Law Group and its FINRA arbitration practice, please visit http://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.

Contact
The White Law Group
***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
End
Source:The White Law Group
Email:***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
Posted By:***@whitesecuritieslaw.com Email Verified
Tags:EDI Financial
Industry:Legal
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The White Law Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share