COSIANI to Recruit Spanish Speaking CDA Candidates in Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) and Cooperativa de Servicios Integrados a la Niñez (COSIANI) are working together to integrate and align the Child Development Associate (CDA®) Credential into COSIANI's early childhood education course offerings, and identify potential candidates for CDA training from teachers currently working in child care centers and family care facilities in San Juan.
"Our partnership with COSIANI is a great way for early childhood educators in Puerto Rico to utilize the Council's bilingual teaching expertise. Young children and their families in San Juan will benefit from high-quality CDA instructors who have passed the Council's rigorous credentialing process that verifies their knowledge and skills for teaching in a bilingual setting," said Valora Washington, chief executive officer, Council for Professional Recognition.
The Council will provide best practices in early childhood education to assist COSIANI in offering a quality early education program. Because COSIANI works to uplift educators' voices, they will host special events to obtain feedback directly from early childhood educators about how early childhood education practices can improve when working with young children. COSIANI is also supporting the Council as a sponsor of its annual Early Educators Leadership Conference on October 11-14, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, publishes the industry's leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition).
ABOUT COSIANI (Cooperativa de Servicios Integrados a la Niñez)
COSIANI promotes the quality of educational services for children and contributes to the development of professionals, institutions and individuals that offer services to its population. We offer the necessary tools to effectively combat the challenges faced by service providers according to the demands of the times.
