The Drop4 Diet: Revolutionary #NEW Low Carb High Fat Diet to Drop 4 Dress Sizes
Targets how Stress Makes us Fat and tackles the Big '4' to Fast-track Weigh Loss
What's most exciting about the Drop4 Diet is there's no counting calories, no complicated diet program or food deprivation. We introduce foods that satisfy you more and balance your blood sugars to reduce the psycho-emotional connection to food' said Drop4 Diet's founder, Rose Burnett.
The Drop4 Diet, part of the Mind Body Soul Balance Program for Women is being officially launched by founder, Rose Burnett on Friday, August 25th at Earthwise, Rokeby Rd Subiaco. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.
The Drop4 Diet looks at the underlying cause of being overweight which is often traced back to our blood sugar levels and how much stress we have in our life. When experiencing high levels of stress, a number of stress hormones are released into our bloodstream that can affect cell health, blood pressure and sugar levels.
Leading to sugar spikes in blood glucose levels and a vicious cycle of sugar cravings, sugar highs and dips. This can wreak havoc with the natural appetite thermostat that lets us know when we've had enough to eat.
The Drop4 Diet started with Burnett's own amazing body transformation. "Combined with my Total Body Sculpting Workout for Women' the Drop4 Diet saw me personally lose 29kgs and Drop 4 Dress Sizes from a Size 14 down to a tiny Size 8."
"I had struggled with weight loss over the years, trying all sorts of diets which led to long cycle of yo-yo dieting. When I looked at how stress was affecting my cell health and weight, I discovered is that weight loss has nothing to do with dieting or motivation. "
THE FOOD SCIENCE BEHIND THE DROP4 DIET
Burnett shared "There is a direct link between what you eat and how it makes you feel. And the 'spike and dip' crash we can experience from stress hormones being released, significantly increases the driving forces behind our motivation to eat. This constant 'spike and dip' process affects our endocrine regulators like insulin and our gut, and brain."
There are a number of foods that we commonly eat that are considered 'healthy' but actually turn to simple sugars in our body, elevating blood sugar levels and leading to cravings.
The Drop4 Diet introduces foods that satisfy you more. It eliminates the worst problem foods right from the beginning to start balancing out blood sugars. It resets the appetite thermostat, so you recognize when you are full.
The Drop4 Diet swaps highly processed and packaged foods with natural organic foods that are high in antioxidants and more alkaline based. The Drop4 Diet is a low carb, high fat, reduced dairy and no sugar food modification system, supported by food science.
When combined with Burnett's unique Total Body Sculpting Workout for Women and Cardio Guide, it is possible for women to lose up to 4 Dress Sizes on the Drop4 Diet.
To learn more, visit - https://www.roseburnett.com
