Dr. Maureen L. Mulvihill Named 2017 Top 50 Irish America Healthcare And Life Sciences
The annual Irish America Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 list recognizes the excellence, performance, and extraordinary contributions of Irish-American leaders in fields including
medical care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, research and development, and life sciences venture capital. This is the first year Maureen has been nominated to appear as an honoree.
Maureen is a second-generation Irish American. When asked about what her Irish heritage means to her, Maureen said, "My Irish grandfather immigrated to America because the roads were paved in gold. He taught me that hard work, persistence, honesty and caring about your friends, family and community will lead to a successful life. And I lead my personal and professional life with those values."
Maureen joins a distinguished list of past honorees, including Michael Dowling, CEO and president of Northwell Health; Dr. Garret A. FitzGerald, Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania;
This year's awards dinner is co-hosted by ICON plc, a global leader in clinical research, and the keynote address will be delivered by Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Daniel O'Day.
About Irish America Magazine
Since its inception in October 1985, Irish America has become a powerful vehicle for expression on a range of political, economic, social, and cultural themes that are of paramount importance to the Irish in the United States. It has helped re-establish the Irish ethnic identity in the U.S. (34.7 million according to the last U.S. census) and highlights the best political and business leaders, artists, writers, and community figures among the Irish in America.
Learn more at http://www.irishamerica.com.
About Actuated Medical, Inc.
Actuated Medical develops medical devices that integrate electronically controlled motion to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Their development process focuses on IP, regulatory, and reimbursement strategies to decrease commercialization risk and attract medical device technology acquisition partnerships. Their devices solve unmet clinical needs in target markets e.g., GI, critical care and pediatrics. Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified.
