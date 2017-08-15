 
News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Rap Music
* Davidia Mims II
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Davidia Mims II New Collection "First 13 X Ruvidi" is Worth Listening

Davidia Mims II releases new hip hop music album "First 13 X Ruvidi" that has received huge number of fan base in soundcloud. Visit his profile to get more songs.
 
 
Davidia Mims II
Davidia Mims II
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hip-hop
Rap Music
Davidia Mims II

Industry:
Music

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you listened to Davidia Mims II in soundcloud? This artist has released many tracks based on hip hop genre. There are many rockstars who prefer hip hop and rap music. But, Davidia Mims II is best amongst them. His new music collection "First 13 X Ruvidi" is worth praising. The followers wish this artist to achieve the best position in soundcloud. "First 13 X Ruvidi" is a new album that consists of thirteen songs in a single bucket. It has already received many friendly ears in soundcloud. Davidia Mims II is an expert who can easily mix rhythm and verse together.

The amazing lyrical prowess in his tracks has overwhelmed the listeners. All the tracks are a fusion of old and contemporary hip hop music. This rapper has a good sense of rhythm and he knows how to rhyme timely. The singer has the charisma to attract the mass and their all-natural swagger brings a fresh and new trend. Moreover, the tracks include all new drum beats, blended with crystalline keyboard and stringed guitar chords. Wonderful lyrics and instrumental collaboration are incorporated in the songs. The beats inject energy in your mind. Fans predict this new artist to beat over some hit tracks in soundcloud.

The singer has introduced new direction to his tracks. Vocal is elastic and taut with jerky grace. Tracks are full of dope lyrics and superb instrumental collaborations. Davidia Mims II's passion for music is perfectly showcased in "First 13 X Ruvidi". The songs are filled with variations, bridges, breakdowns, and buildups. Davidia Mims II is trying to make their additional music attention-grabbing and catchy. Soundcloud has offered these rap stars with handful of fans and followers. If you want to catch his new musicality, then tune into his tracks in soundcloud. more exciting tracks are expected to come within couple of days.

To listen to Davidia Mims II's latest hip hop and rap  songs please visit here:

https://soundcloud.com/davidia-mims-ii/sets/first-13-x-ru...
End
Source:
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share