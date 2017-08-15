Letou CEO Paul Fox meets local charities to donate their corporate hospitality at Swansea City

Spread the Word

-- Swansea City's shirt sponsor Letou met with two local charities at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to donate their entire corporate hospitality ticket allocation for the season.Shelter Cymru and Disability Sports Wales were present at the game against Manchester United to benefit from the 'Letou Goals for Good' campaign.The campaign has been created to buck the trend of corporate sponsors and faceless gaming companies by giving something back to the local community in Wales.Swansea were attracted to Letou's charitable offering and their CEO, Paul Fox, was at the game as a guest of honour to meet with the charities they are supporting.He said: "It would be easy as an Asian-facing gaming company to sign the cheque and build awareness purely through branding."I was brought up in Glasgow and have family in Swansea. So when the opportunity arose to work with Swansea City, it was really important to me that Letou uses our partnership to give back to the community as much as possible."It was really important to me that Letou uses our partnership to give back to the community as much as possible."I thoroughly enjoyed hosting all of our guests at the match and could tell just how much it meant to them that they were able to experience such an event."This is just the start for us as a company and we continue to look for ways in which we can provide opportunities for people across the world.Both charities expressed their gratitude in the help of Letou and Kerys Sheppard, Head of Fundraising at Shelter Cymru, underlined the importance of support from companies like Letou.She said: "Our fundraised income is vital. The generosity of our supporters – be they campaigners, volunteers or donors – means we can be there for people when they need us most, both now and in the future."No one should face homelessness alone. Shelter Cymru established itself here in Swansea over 35 years ago and our head office remains here. We are thrilled that Letou has chosen us to benefit from their new sponsorship with Swansea City."Jon Morgan, Executive Director of Disability Sport Wales, added: "We are delighted that Letou has made this fantastic gesture to provide opportunities for community clubs to support the Swans."It is not every day that a shirt sponsor makes such a generous offer, but it is a credit to Letou that despite being a global company, they are focused on supporting the local community."