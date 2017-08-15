News By Tag
Wilmington, Delaware Residents Can Find Affordable Braces in Exton
Invisalign® aligners and braces in Exton are an affordable dental solution for Wilmington residents.
For only $3,995, the price of Invisalign and braces in Exton is one of the lowest in the Wilmington area. There are no hidden fees to this all-inclusive price.
"X-rays, retainers, visits, adjustments, and even emergencies are covered," says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Exton. "We also offer payment plans so that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can get a straighter smile."
Orthodontists will walk patients through the process and help choose the treatment method best for their smile. In addition to its Exton office, Exeter Orthodontics also has offices in Center Valley, Easton, Pottstown, Reading, Blandon, and New Tripoli.
To learn more about the Wilmington area orthodontist, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
