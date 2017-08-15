 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Inc. Magazine Names Veratics, Inc. Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

 
Veratics Named to 2017 Inc. 5000
Veratics Named to 2017 Inc. 5000
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Inc. magazine today ranked Veratics, Inc. 922 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc., said "Veratics predictably delivers high quality technology solutions with principled approaches to business guided by our passion for helping Veterans. We have demonstrated that our customers trust our ability to meet their needs on schedule and budget. If you need another reason to believe that we are an industry contender that is here to stay, here it is – Veratics is in the top 20% of the Inc. 5000. Congratulations Veratics Team!"

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."​

About Veratics, Inc.™

Veratics, Inc. is a leader in intelligent healthcare automation and transformation through applied Agile, Scrum, CMMI-compliant Software and Cyber Security Solutions. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The CPOC provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement advanced application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Government experience includes cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software development as a service (SDaaS) for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in the nation. To learn more, please visit: http://www.veratics.com. ​

End
Source:
Email:***@veratics.com Email Verified
Tags:Software, Veteran, Healthcare, Cyber, Agile, Cloud, Automation, Architects
Industry:Government, Health, Software
Location:Indian Harbour Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Veratics, Inc. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share