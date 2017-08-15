Country(s)
Inc. Magazine Names Veratics, Inc. Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc., said "Veratics predictably delivers high quality technology solutions with principled approaches to business guided by our passion for helping Veterans. We have demonstrated that our customers trust our ability to meet their needs on schedule and budget. If you need another reason to believe that we are an industry contender that is here to stay, here it is – Veratics is in the top 20% of the Inc. 5000. Congratulations Veratics Team!"
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a leader in intelligent healthcare automation and transformation through applied Agile, Scrum, CMMI-compliant Software and Cyber Security Solutions. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The CPOC provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement advanced application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Government experience includes cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software development as a service (SDaaS) for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in the nation. To learn more, please visit: http://www.veratics.com.
