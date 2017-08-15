 
Jose Altuve Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for July 2017

Batted .485 for the month of July....Collected at least one hit in all but two games played in the month....Highest batting average for a player with at least 100 plate appearances during a calendar month since 2000....www.hickokbelt.com
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of July 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Altuve for his torrid hitting throughout the month. In July, he batted .485 with four home runs, 21 RBI and a .727 slugging percentage.

Other finalists for the month of July in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Jordan Spieth (golf), Caeleb Dressel (swimming), Katie Ledecky (swimming), James Paxton (baseball), Chris Sale (baseball), Bryce Harper (baseball), Sung Hyun Park (golf), Kasey Kahne (auto racing) and Sho Kimura (boxing).

His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of July 2017 recognizes Jose Altuve as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the seventh candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.

News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.

