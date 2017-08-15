News By Tag
* Cart
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)T cell Immunotherapy- Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline
Long shot once but now engaging giant pharmaceutical companies
According to DelveInsight's report "Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy-
As per the details provided in the report by DelveInsight, most of the developing therapies are designed to work on CD19 antigen having the maximum targeted antigen share of 27%. With the discontinuation of Juno Therapeutics' drug, JCAR015, other companies are heading forward more aggressively in the race of patent filing. Novartis and Kite Pharma are leading the race and planning to file their products- CTL019 and KTE-C19 respectively-
In last seven years, 58 collaborations have occurred in this therapy area, with 29 Research institutes, hospitals and 29 other small firms. Various companies collaborated together, such as Bluebird Bio – Viromed and Shire Plc- Precision Bioscience sat a deal price of USD 48 million and USD 1.6 billion respectively, to catalyze their R&D process. Many companies have jumped into the CAR-T cell arena through acquisitions of small firms.
DelveInsight's latest report is a complete package covering all the advancements going on in the CAR-T cell immunotherapy arena. It covers highly informative details about the CAR-T therapy pipeline drugs, including product profiling for detailed insight covering all the key players in the field with their technological advancements and collaborations to fuel better therapeutics in the market. The report also provides a complete market scenario about the potential market drivers and possible barriers for the companies looking forward to kick start in the given domain.
Reasons to buy:
• The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy.
• The report provides information about the pipeline products, pipeline product profiling, collaborations, and acquisitions.
• The report covers the Current Prominent Research Areas and Key Players.
• Pipeline product coverage based on various stages of development ranging from discovery stage till late stage products.
• The report provides complete information about the market drivers, market barriers and SWOT analysis.
Contact
Shruti Thakur
DelveInsight
***@delveinsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse