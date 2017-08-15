 
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)T cell Immunotherapy- Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline

Long shot once but now engaging giant pharmaceutical companies
 
 
Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- About half a decade ago, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy was considered a dead end with no future but due to the recent advancement this therapy area is on the brink of becoming a highly promising and possibly a breakthrough treatment for the oncology domain in the upcoming future. As per the latest report of DelveInsight, more than 95 companies with 190+ CAR-T therapies are actively working in this field. Out of these, 35+ are pharmaceutical industry giants, developing more than 70 CART immunotherapy products targeting around 28 different antigens.

According to DelveInsight's report "Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy- Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline Analysis", there is a continuous uptake of investment for the discovery and development process in the respective field, fueling the research and development process. Pipeline of various companies are loaded with number of highly promising drugs, out of which 3 drugs in the phase II stage of development. Companies are now developing 27 new generation technologies that can handle adverse events more effectively.

As per the details provided in the report by DelveInsight, most of the developing therapies are designed to work on CD19 antigen having the maximum targeted antigen share of 27%. With the discontinuation of Juno Therapeutics' drug, JCAR015, other companies are heading forward more aggressively in the race of patent filing. Novartis and Kite Pharma are leading the race and planning to file their products- CTL019 and KTE-C19 respectively- in 2017. DelveInsight believes that CTL019 (Novartis) and KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma) will emerge as the most promising therapies.

In last seven years, 58 collaborations have occurred in this therapy area, with 29 Research institutes, hospitals and 29 other small firms. Various companies collaborated together, such as Bluebird Bio – Viromed and Shire Plc- Precision Bioscience sat a deal price of USD 48 million and USD 1.6 billion respectively, to catalyze their R&D process. Many companies have jumped into the CAR-T cell arena through acquisitions of small firms.

DelveInsight's latest report is a complete package covering all the advancements going on in the CAR-T cell immunotherapy arena. It covers highly informative details about the CAR-T therapy pipeline drugs, including product profiling for detailed insight covering all the key players in the field with their technological advancements and collaborations to fuel better therapeutics in the market. The report also provides a complete market scenario about the potential market drivers and possible barriers for the companies looking forward to kick start in the given domain.

Reasons to buy:

• The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy.
• The report provides information about the pipeline products, pipeline product profiling, collaborations, and acquisitions.
• The report covers the Current Prominent Research Areas and Key Players.
• Pipeline product coverage based on various stages of development ranging from discovery stage till late stage products.
• The report provides complete information about the market drivers, market barriers and SWOT analysis.

Contact
Shruti Thakur
DelveInsight
***@delveinsight.com
