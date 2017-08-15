News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
US Flu Vaccine Market Opportunity, Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024
DPI Research published a latest report titled "Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024 " to it's database.
Buy Now: http://www.dpiresearch.com/
Long–term Growth Projection and Development:
• Sanofi to Acquire Protein Sciences Corporation
• It is likely that more than 185 Million persons being vaccinated with flu vaccines in 2024
• Nearly 160 Million doses of flu vaccines have shipped to US for the 2017-2018 flu season
• It is projected that GSK flu vaccine sales value will reach around US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024
• BiondVax reports positive phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccine
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 - 2024)
• United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 - 2024)
• United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification
• Reimbursement & Regulatory System in the US Flu Vaccine Market
• Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations
• Promising Flu Vaccine in Clinical Development
• Flu Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the US Flu Vaccine Market
• Key Companies Analysis
Major Flu Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:
• Fluzone High–Dose
• Fluzone Quadrivalent
• Intradermal (ID) Trivalent
• Vaxigrip
• Fluarix Quadrivalent
• Flulaval Quadrivalent
• Flucelvax Quadrivalent
• Afluria Quadrivalent
• Agrippal
• Fluad
• Fluvirin
• Fluvax
Browse the full report at: http://www.dpiresearch.com/
Key Companies Covered in This Report:
• Seqirus
• Sanofi Pasteur
• GlaxoSmithKline(
Contact Us:
Maria Rai
Tel :+91 -7289949987
Email: sales@dpiresearch.com
Website: www.dpiresearch.com
Media Contact
DPI Research
07289949987
sales@dpiresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse