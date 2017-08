US Flu Vaccine Market Opportunity, Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024

DPI Research published a latest report titled "Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024 " to it's database.

End

-- United States flu vaccine market is expected to reach nearly US$ 3 Billion by 2024. Growth in US flu vaccine market can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against flu vaccine and introduction of quadrivalent flu vaccine.Buy Now: http://www.dpiresearch.com/report-details.php?P_ID=109Long–term Growth Projection and Development:• Sanofi to Acquire Protein Sciences Corporation• It is likely that more than 185 Million persons being vaccinated with flu vaccines in 2024• Nearly 160 Million doses of flu vaccines have shipped to US for the 2017-2018 flu season• It is projected that GSK flu vaccine sales value will reach around US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024• BiondVax reports positive phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccineKey Topics Covered in the Report• Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 - 2024)• United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 - 2024)• United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification• Reimbursement & Regulatory System in the US Flu Vaccine Market• Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations• Promising Flu Vaccine in Clinical Development• Flu Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the US Flu Vaccine Market• Key Companies AnalysisMajor Flu Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:• Fluzone High–Dose• Fluzone Quadrivalent• Intradermal (ID) Trivalent• Vaxigrip• Fluarix Quadrivalent• Flulaval Quadrivalent• Flucelvax Quadrivalent• Afluria Quadrivalent• Agrippal• Fluad• Fluvirin• FluvaxBrowse the full report at: http://www.dpiresearch.com/ report-details.php? P_ID=109 Key Companies Covered in This Report:• Seqirus• Sanofi Pasteur• GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)Contact Us:Maria RaiTel :+91 -7289949987Email: sales@dpiresearch.comWebsite: www.dpiresearch.com