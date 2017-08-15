Banknomics introducing Short Term Business Loans in India

A short term business loan helps a borrower to covers financial needs and maintains cash flow of business. Apply short term business loans with Banknomics India and avail many benefits at low interest rates.

-- Business Loans are used to overcome short term as well as long term financial issues. Businessmen with short term financial need take a smart move and takes short term loans for better business growth. Short term Business loan is a popular term loan for business startup or expansion. In past few years, short term business loans are higher in demand. It help borrower to opt quick money and get some additional opportunities for their business.Banknomics offerswith lots of benefits. Short term loan seems like traditional loans, but in short term loans the borrower need to pay back the loan amount with interest in shorter time duration. Lenders lend money to the borrower for a particular time (3 to 18 months) and borrower need to pay off the whole loan amount within that loan tenure. This loan is quite different from others because in this borrower repay the loan amount weekly or daily basis.can help a borrower to increase their business credit. If the borrower prepays the loan amount or pays the loan within loan tenure regularly then it helps them in building a great credit history. With such good credit records, in future a borrower can qualify for other big loans easily.In present day, many lenders are offering amazing deals to applicants looking for short term business loans. Banknomics have tie up with over 40+ banks and NBFCs, so we provides youin market as well as other financial products as well. At Banknomics, a borrower gets following advantages while applying for short term business loans:1. Cash flow Maintenance2. Repairs of Emergency3. Bad Credit History Accepted4. Flexibility of Fund use5. No Long Tenure Commitment6. Quick Money Arrangement7. Less DocumentationSometimes business don't have enough funds and need funding to manage the financial gap. Such condition can be easily managed using Short term Business loan. It can help a borrower to maintain cash flow of their business.Unexpected needs could occur time to time in Business. In these conditions short term business funding can help a borrower to cover the cost of emergency needs.The Best thing for a borrower in short term business loan is that it don't needs a good credit history to Apply for a Short term Business loan.Short term business loan allow flexibility to use the loan amount. Borrower can use this loan amount for their Personal as well as Business purpose.The tenure for short term business loans is small as compared to other loan tenures. Hence a borrower can repay their loan in less time and can focus on business. Loan with long tenure provides temporary relief on repayment but it cuts a large amount from the borrower's pocket.Quick money arrangement:By applying short term business loan with Banknomics, the borrower can get money within a couple of day. Normally it takes maximum 2 days to get approved and disbursed.The application process of short term business loan is very easy and fast. A Borrower canwith less documentation at Banknomics.An applicant with following eligibilities can apply for short term business loan:· Applicant must be 21 to 60 year old· The annual turnover of their business(Least turnover acceptable is 40 Lakhs)· The annual income(profit)of borrower's business is must be above than Rs. 1,50,000/ year· Profit of past 2 or above years· Active years of business (3 years or above)· CIBIL track of the business ownerShort term business loans have great chances to get approved as compared to the long term business loans. Banknomics India offers daily payment option to pay off your short term Business loan rather than paying a large amount at the last of the month. Take a smart decision and apply short term business loan with Banknomics.