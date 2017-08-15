News By Tag
Banknomics introducing Short Term Business Loans in India
A short term business loan helps a borrower to covers financial needs and maintains cash flow of business. Apply short term business loans with Banknomics India and avail many benefits at low interest rates.
Banknomics offers short term Business loans in India with lots of benefits. Short term loan seems like traditional loans, but in short term loans the borrower need to pay back the loan amount with interest in shorter time duration. Lenders lend money to the borrower for a particular time (3 to 18 months) and borrower need to pay off the whole loan amount within that loan tenure. This loan is quite different from others because in this borrower repay the loan amount weekly or daily basis.
Short-term business loans can help a borrower to increase their business credit. If the borrower prepays the loan amount or pays the loan within loan tenure regularly then it helps them in building a great credit history. With such good credit records, in future a borrower can qualify for other big loans easily.
Banknomics suggests every borrower to repay their loan without any miss payments for an excellent CIBIL track.
Advantages of Short term Business loans at Banknomics:
In present day, many lenders are offering amazing deals to applicants looking for short term business loans. Banknomics have tie up with over 40+ banks and NBFCs, so we provides you best Short term Business loans (http://www.banknomics.com/
1. Cash flow Maintenance
2. Repairs of Emergency
3. Bad Credit History Accepted
4. Flexibility of Fund use
5. No Long Tenure Commitment
6. Quick Money Arrangement
7. Less Documentation
Cash flow Maintenance:
Repairs of Emergencies:
Bad Credit History Accepted: The Best thing for a borrower in short term business loan is that it don't needs a good credit history to Apply for a Short term Business loan.
The flexibility of Fund use: Short term business loan allow flexibility to use the loan amount. Borrower can use this loan amount for their Personal as well as Business purpose.
No Long Tenure Commitment: The tenure for short term business loans is small as compared to other loan tenures. Hence a borrower can repay their loan in less time and can focus on business. Loan with long tenure provides temporary relief on repayment but it cuts a large amount from the borrower's pocket.
Quick money arrangement:
Less documentation:
Eligibility Criteria
An applicant with following eligibilities can apply for short term business loan:
· Applicant must be 21 to 60 year old
· The annual turnover of their business(Least turnover acceptable is 40 Lakhs)
· The annual income(profit)
· Profit of past 2 or above years
· Active years of business (3 years or above)
· CIBIL track of the business owner
Short term business loans have great chances to get approved as compared to the long term business loans. Banknomics India offers daily payment option to pay off your short term Business loan rather than paying a large amount at the last of the month. Take a smart decision and apply short term business loan with Banknomics.
