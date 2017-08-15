News By Tag
World's leading Mobile and Web App development company, ChromeInfotech to exhibit in Mobile World Con
The event will showcase how mobile is transforming people & businesses and helping industries interact and innovate with a technology that is with everyone. A number of C-level speakers and leading industry masters are scheduled to hold seminars and participate in discussions on the latest devices, mobile technologies, and services.
Along with mobile devices' brands, a number of mobile app development companies are taking part in the global conference with the leading top mobile app development company, ChromeInfotech being one of them. At the MWC Americas 2017, ChromeInfotech will present the best and most optimized web technology and mobile apps solutions with a focus on Enterprise App Development, On-demand mobile app development, Augmented Reality, Wearable Development, and a lot more.
Shishir Dubey, the CEO at ChromeInfotech said, "ChromeInfotech is all set and excited to make its appearance at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017, San Francisco. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our range of innovative and coherent services on mobile apps and web platforms. We are looking forward to offering our insights on what the future holds for every industry already on or yet to go mobile."
The app development company has recently extended its services to the finance and banking industry with the support of Jaideep Kumar, the Director IT Project and Business Transformations at ChromeInfotech, who carries an extensive experience in the BFSI domain. Pointing out his expectation from MWC Americas 2017 with respect to the BFSI sector, Jaideep said "I am looking forward to the platform where I would get to meet people from the banking and finance institutions and discuss the future of payment, channels, role of AI in banking streams, EMV technology, and other subsystems when introduced to a mobility environment"
The spokespersons of ChromeInfotech will walk the participants through mobile industry's best and vital insights on the present trends and what the future holds. They will also brainstorm ideas with businesses on how to introduce themselves as the leader in the app stores with their applications. Nidhi Singh, the head of global sales said "MWCA 2017 is an excellent platform to know the different business trends, disruptive technologies, and business challenges, which helps in sharing cross breeding solutions while mapping to our length of resource repository to our customers."
Visitors can even explore and know the story behind ChromeInfotech's various featured and top rated apps in sectors like Education, Healthcare, On demand, Retail, and Fitness amongst others in their South hall booth - S. 2164
ChromeInfotech is all set to aware and mobilize visitors by demonstrating their incomparable mobile app and web solutions at the #MWCA2017 - Mobile World Congress Americas 2017.
About ChromeInfotech
ChromeInfotech is one of the leading mobile app developers in India with its offices in USA, UK, and Australia. They have developed and deployed over 500+ apps with the support of its technical and strategy team. Having mobilized more than 20 different industries, ChromeInfotech has set its benchmark in developing innovative mobile apps for iOS and Android platform.
